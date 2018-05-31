West Allegheny beats TJ to defend WPIAL Class 5A softball title

By: Doug Gulasy

Thursday, May 31, 2018 | 6:33 PM

Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review, West Allegheny's Natasha Yarowenko cheers with her team after defeating Thomas Jefferson during the WPIAL Class 5A softball championship Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Seton Hill University. West Allegheny won 4-2. Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review, West Allegheny's Ashley Seamon pitches the ball against Thomas Jefferson during the WPIAL Class 5A softball championship Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Seton Hill University. West Allegheny won 4-2. Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review, West Allegheny varsity softball players hold up their trophy after defeating Thomas Jefferson during the WPIAL Class 5A softball championship Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Seton Hill University. West Allegheny won 4-2. Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review, West Allegheny's Mackenzie Partyka throws the ball against Thomas Jefferson during the WPIAL Class 5A softball championship Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Seton Hill University. West Allegheny won 4-2. Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review, Thomas Jeffersons's Adara Getsy gets ready to run home while Isabella Bucy is up at-bat against West Allegheny during the WPIAL Class 5A softball championship Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Seton Hill University. West Allegheny won 4-2. Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review, Thomas Jeffersons's Bella Bucy pitches the ball against West Allegheny during the WPIAL Class 5A softball championship Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Seton Hill University. West Allegheny won 4-2. Previous Next

West Allegheny knew better than to overlook Thomas Jefferson.

The Indians experienced the disappointment of losing to an underdog team in the WPIAL championship in 2016, followed by the joy of winning the title last season. And faced with another Cinderella squad Thursday, they made sure they wouldn't relive the sting of a defeat.

Top-seeded West Allegheny defended its WPIAL Class 5A softball championship, shaking off an early one-run deficit to defeat No. 11 Thomas Jefferson, 4-2, Thursday at Seton Hill.

“I'm not gonna lie, it's pretty nice,” coach Mindi McFate said. “I'm just really, really proud of these kids. I've said it time and time again: They are a phenomenal group of kids. Every coach at some point of their career should get to coach a group of kids like them.”

West Allegheny (20-1) lost to Mt. Pleasant, the No. 12 seed, in the Class AAA championship game in 2016. The team won its first WPIAL title last season, beating Moon.

The Indians won their 15th consecutive game and haven't lost to a WPIAL opponent this season.

“I'm really, really proud of our team,” senior pitcher Ashley Seamon said. “We found our way to make our own success. We went through a time where we were trying to meet the expectations of last year. People were telling us we're expected to be No. 1, we're expected to win the WPIAL. But it's really a game-by-game approach you have to take. For me, it's just great to know our team was able to be successful in that way.”

Thomas Jefferson was looking to complete a storybook run to a title after beating No. 6 Moon, No. 3 Penn-Trafford and No. 2 Albert Gallatin in its first three postseason games. But despite outhitting West Allegheny, 9-4, the Jaguars (13-6) came out on the short end.

A fielding error helped West Allegheny take the lead for good in the second inning, and the Jaguars left eight runners on base.

“There's teams that don't even get to this point in the season,” Thomas Jefferson coach Heidi Karcher said. “(I told them) not to hold your heads low, but we just have some work to do to clean some things up.”

The final game of the six championship matchups at Seton Hill didn't have the drama of the first four, all one-run games decided in the final inning, or the stunning upset of Southmoreland's mercy-rule victory over South Park in the fifth contest. What it did have was a clinical performance by West Allegheny, which came up with key hits against Thomas Jefferson starter Bella Bucy and played error-free defense behind Seamon.

“Experience is priceless, in my opinion, especially in sports,” Seamon said. “Whether it's keeping nerves away, knowing the field you're playing on or just the situation itself. You heard our bench: They were all screaming and excited because they knew what it was like to go through that last year and be successful last year.”

Thomas Jefferson scored the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning, with Lillian Rockwell's line-drive single off shortstop Taylor Cummings' glove driving in Haleigh Karcher. But West Allegheny responded with two runs each in the second and third innings.

After Seamon drew a one-out walk in the second, Megan Pollinger lofted a fly ball to right that Alana Cleary couldn't field cleanly. Seamon scored from first and Pollinger reached third on the error, and Amy Nolte followed with a run-scoring single to give West Allegheny the lead.

An RBI single by Britney Wilson and a sacrifice fly by Seamon made it 4-1 in the third before Thomas Jefferson cut its deficit to two in the sixth when Bucy led off with a single and Rockwell doubled her home. But even after the Jaguars put the tying run on first base later that inning with no outs, Seamon retired the next three batters to keep the Indians in the lead.

The Jaguars left four runners in scoring position.

“(It was) a little bit of execution at the plate,” Heidi Karcher said. “We weren't patient enough, even though all week I was preaching to be patient. With our pitch selection, I think we were just too quick sometimes to swing, and we needed to go a little deeper in the count and make (Seamon) throw more pitches. They played their game, we just didn't play ours.”

Seamon didn't strike out a batter, but West Allegheny's defense made all the plays behind her. Third baseman Mackenzie Partyka turned a double play, center fielder Taylor Goldstrohm made a sprawling catch and Seamon herself snagged a line-drive comebacker.

“(Seamon) is the truest of competitors of any kid,” McFate said. “Ashley will not lose at cards. She will not lose when we play wacky bat in the gym. She's a true competitor, and while she might not necessarily overpower people, she does trust her defense behind her.”

West Allegheny will play defending state champion Donegal, the fifth-place team from District 3, in the first round of the PIAA playoffs Monday at a site and time to be determined. Thomas Jefferson will play District 3 champion Twin Valley.

“The only thing I like more than winning is — actually I can't think of anything,” Seamon said. “I would say I hate to lose more than I like to win.”

Tags: Thomas Jefferson, West Allegheny