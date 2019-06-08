West Greene holds off Clarion in state quarterfinals

By: HSSN Staff

Friday, June 7, 2019 | 9:15 PM

Junior Jade Renner was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and tossed a complete game as West Greene (21-4) held off Clarion’s seventh-inning rally for a 5-4 PIAA quarterfinal win at Slippery Rock on Friday.

The Pioneers scored five runs in the fifth inning before Clarion (10-5) came within a run of completing a comeback in the top of the seventh.

West Greene is looking for its fourth straight PIAA championship appearance when it plays District 9 champion DuBois Central Catholic (16-9) in the PIAA Class A semifinals Monday afternoon at Slippery Rock University.

