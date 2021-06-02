West Greene wins 5th straight WPIAL softball title

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 | 1:59 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review West Greene celebrates after beating Union to win the WPIAL Class A softball championship on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Lilley Field at Cal (Pa.).

West Greene walked into the history books Wednesday with a convincing 17-2 victory over Union at Cal (Pa.).

The WPIAL Class A title game win gives the Pioneers a fifth straight district softball championship, tying them with Hempfield and Sto-Rox for most in WPIAL history.

West Greene took advantage of eight Union errors and nine walks to score 17 runs on only seven hits in the four-inning victory decided by the 15-run mercy rule.

The Pioneers batted around and scored six runs in both the second and fourth innings.

It’s the second time in a row West Greene defeated Union in the finals. The Pioneers beat the Scotties in the 2019 title game as well.

Junior Katie Lampe had two hits, four runs scored and five RBIs for the Pioneers.

