Westinghouse routs Central Clarion in PIAA playoffs

Friday, November 18, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review The Westinghouse Bulldogs sideline celebrates as the clock ticks away on their 40-8 victory over Alderdice during the City League championship game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Cupples Stadium.

The Westinghouse football team remained undefeated Friday and earned a trip to the PIAA quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs defeated District 9 champion Central Clarion, 44-8, in a PIAA Class 2A first-round game Friday night at Cupples Stadium.

Keyshawn Morsillo threw a 15-yard TD pass to Davon Jones and ran for another score. Shaun Robinson, Khalil Taylor, Roderick Jeter and Khalil Green also ran for scores for the City League champion Bulldogs.

Central Clarion (10-2) managed a 9-yard TD pass from Jase Ferguson to Connor Kopnitsky in the fourth quarter.

Westinghouse (12-0) will host the District 10 champion in the quarterfinals next weekend at Cupples Stadium. Farrell and Sharpsville play for the District 10 title Saturday night.

