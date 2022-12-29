Westinghouse well-represented on Class 2A all-state team, including coach of the year Donta Green

Thursday, December 29, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse’s Kahlil Taylor carries past Southern Columbia’s Louden Murphy during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo carries past Southern Columbia’s Dominic Fetterolf during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Previous Next

Westinghouse was rewarded Thursday for recording the best season in program history, as four senior players were named to the Pa. Football Writers Class 2A all-state team.

The City League champion Bulldogs went 14-1 and reached the PIAA championship game for the first time before falling to Southern Columbia, 37-22.

Quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo, running back Khalil Taylor, wide receiver Sincere Smith and defensive lineman Donte Taylor were recognized on the all-state team.

Morsillo threw for 2,544 yards and 43 touchdowns and also added 916 rushing yards and 16 TDs.

Westinghouse coach Donta Green was named the Class 2A coach of the year for guiding the Bulldogs to their third City title in his four seasons. The Bulldogs went on a stunning run through the PIAA playoffs with wins over Chestnut Ridge, Berlin-Brothersvalley, Central Clarion, Farrell and Steel Valley.

Steel Valley’s Division I pair of quarterback Cruce Brookins and offensive lineman Greg Smith (Miami, Ohio), who led the Ironmen to a WPIAL championship, also were selected. Brookins, a Pitt recruit, was tabbed the Trib HSSN Class 2A player of the year after he ran for 1,663 yards and 35 touchdowns and threw for 785 and seven TDs. He also led the team with seven interceptions.

Sto-Rox senior quarterback Josh Jeninks also was selected.

Running back Braeden Wisloski, from PIAA champion Southern Columbia, was named the Class 2A player of the year.

The all-state team was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters. The Class A, 2A and 3A teams are being released Thursday. Class 4A, 5A and 6A will be revealed Friday.

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 2A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse – 6-2, 188, senior

Dominico Spataro, Lakeland – 5-9, 190, senior

Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley – 6-2, 185, senior

Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon – 6-0, 210, senior

Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox – 6-3, 180, senior

Running back

Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia – 5-11, 185, senior

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona – 5-7, 180, senior

Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 170, senior

Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley – 5-10, 170, junior

Evan McCracken, Richland – 5-9, 180, junior

Wide receiver

Sincere Smith, Westinghouse – 6-0, 185, senior

Reese Gaughan, Riverside-Taylor – 6-0, 180, junior

Garen Levis, Sharpsville – 6-1, 185, senior

Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl – 6-2, 200, junior

Tight end

Lacota Dippre, Lakeland – 6-4, 240, senior

Offensive line

Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 285, senior

Anthony Jackson, Farrell – 6-5, 320, senior

Adam Wormuth, Lakeland – 6-4, 290, senior

Greg Smith, Steel Valley – 6-5, 315, senior

Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel — 6-1, 280, senior

Athlete

Kylon Wilson, Farrell – 5-9, 175, senior

Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-0, 185, senior

Caullin Summers, Sharpsville – 5-10, 155, junior

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-3, 215, senior

Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel – 6-4, 275, senior

Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 200, senior

Donte Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 295, senior

Malachi Owens, Farrell – 6-4, 230, senior

Jayzen Flint, West Catholic – 6-4, 225, junior

Linebacker

Dominic Ferrerolf, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205, sophomore

Jordan Nichols, Richland – 6-1, 190, senior

Mason Hoppes, Hughesville – 6-2, 210, senior

Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia – 5-9, 180, senior

Max Schlager, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-1, 190, senior

Ryan Miller, Seneca – 6-0, 190, senior

Defensive back

Aiden Barlett, Hughesville – 6-0, 180, junior

Noah Peterson, Brookville – 6-0, 165, senior

Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley – 6-1, 176, junior

Amil Way, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-0, 185, sophomore

Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel – 5-11, 175, senior

Athlete

Luke Parise, Camp Hill – 6-1, 190, senior

Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven – 5-11, 195, junior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia

COACH OF THE YEAR: Donta Green, Westinghouse

