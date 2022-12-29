Westinghouse well-represented on Class 2A all-state team, including coach of the year Donta Green
Thursday, December 29, 2022 | 12:00 PM
Westinghouse was rewarded Thursday for recording the best season in program history, as four senior players were named to the Pa. Football Writers Class 2A all-state team.
The City League champion Bulldogs went 14-1 and reached the PIAA championship game for the first time before falling to Southern Columbia, 37-22.
Quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo, running back Khalil Taylor, wide receiver Sincere Smith and defensive lineman Donte Taylor were recognized on the all-state team.
Morsillo threw for 2,544 yards and 43 touchdowns and also added 916 rushing yards and 16 TDs.
Westinghouse coach Donta Green was named the Class 2A coach of the year for guiding the Bulldogs to their third City title in his four seasons. The Bulldogs went on a stunning run through the PIAA playoffs with wins over Chestnut Ridge, Berlin-Brothersvalley, Central Clarion, Farrell and Steel Valley.
Steel Valley’s Division I pair of quarterback Cruce Brookins and offensive lineman Greg Smith (Miami, Ohio), who led the Ironmen to a WPIAL championship, also were selected. Brookins, a Pitt recruit, was tabbed the Trib HSSN Class 2A player of the year after he ran for 1,663 yards and 35 touchdowns and threw for 785 and seven TDs. He also led the team with seven interceptions.
Sto-Rox senior quarterback Josh Jeninks also was selected.
Running back Braeden Wisloski, from PIAA champion Southern Columbia, was named the Class 2A player of the year.
The all-state team was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters. The Class A, 2A and 3A teams are being released Thursday. Class 4A, 5A and 6A will be revealed Friday.
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 2A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse – 6-2, 188, senior
Dominico Spataro, Lakeland – 5-9, 190, senior
Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley – 6-2, 185, senior
Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon – 6-0, 210, senior
Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox – 6-3, 180, senior
Running back
Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia – 5-11, 185, senior
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona – 5-7, 180, senior
Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 170, senior
Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley – 5-10, 170, junior
Evan McCracken, Richland – 5-9, 180, junior
Wide receiver
Sincere Smith, Westinghouse – 6-0, 185, senior
Reese Gaughan, Riverside-Taylor – 6-0, 180, junior
Garen Levis, Sharpsville – 6-1, 185, senior
Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl – 6-2, 200, junior
Tight end
Lacota Dippre, Lakeland – 6-4, 240, senior
Offensive line
Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 285, senior
Anthony Jackson, Farrell – 6-5, 320, senior
Adam Wormuth, Lakeland – 6-4, 290, senior
Greg Smith, Steel Valley – 6-5, 315, senior
Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel — 6-1, 280, senior
Athlete
Kylon Wilson, Farrell – 5-9, 175, senior
Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-0, 185, senior
Caullin Summers, Sharpsville – 5-10, 155, junior
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-3, 215, senior
Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel – 6-4, 275, senior
Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 200, senior
Donte Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 295, senior
Malachi Owens, Farrell – 6-4, 230, senior
Jayzen Flint, West Catholic – 6-4, 225, junior
Linebacker
Dominic Ferrerolf, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205, sophomore
Jordan Nichols, Richland – 6-1, 190, senior
Mason Hoppes, Hughesville – 6-2, 210, senior
Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia – 5-9, 180, senior
Max Schlager, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-1, 190, senior
Ryan Miller, Seneca – 6-0, 190, senior
Defensive back
Aiden Barlett, Hughesville – 6-0, 180, junior
Noah Peterson, Brookville – 6-0, 165, senior
Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley – 6-1, 176, junior
Amil Way, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-0, 185, sophomore
Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel – 5-11, 175, senior
Athlete
Luke Parise, Camp Hill – 6-1, 190, senior
Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven – 5-11, 195, junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Donta Green, Westinghouse
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
