Westmoreland boys basketball notebook: Williams emerges as scorer for Greensburg CC

Thursday, February 11, 2021 | 6:03 PM

Brevan Williams never has been transfixed on becoming a go-to scorer. It just sort of happened organically as he found his place on the court at Greensburg Central Catholic.

Williams, a 6-foot-3 junior swingman for the Centurions, has reached double figures in scoring in 10 of 11 games this season, including outputs of 32, 29, 27 and 25 (twice) points.

He is one of the top scorers in Westmoreland County.

Williams was shooting better than 60% from the field, with many of his shots around the rim or breakaway slams.

“I think he’s become more comfortable in our offense, and with that comfort, it’s allowed him to be more aggressive,” GCC coach Christian Hyland said. “He understands where a majority of his shots are going to come from, and he’s worked hard to improve in those areas. Plus, his teammates trust him offensively and give him some really good looks.”

Training in the offseason — made creative by covid-19 down time — Williams sharpened his skills. He worked with his uncle, Larry Williams, a track and field coach at Hempfield, on speed and agility.

“I also got a lot of one-on-one work with my brother (Bryce), who was home from college, on our driveway hoop,” Brevan Williams said. “Also during our summer workouts with coach Hyland, he really pushed us hard, and seniors Dylan Sebek and Christian McGowan really pushed me to keep up with them.”

Hyland said Williams is more than a scorer and can hit 3-pointers when needed. But his ability to punctuate fast breaks is probably his most definable characteristic.

“His defense has improved, and he’s got out in passing lanes which has got him about 10 dunks or so this year, which is always a confidence booster,” Hyland said. “He’s averaging 19.5 a game, and I don’t think he’s even scratched the surface on how good he can be.”

…

In the clutch

Latrobe’s Sickenberger brothers have had a flair for the dramatic in recent games.

When the Wildcats sneaked past visiting Woodland Hills, 53-52, senior Ryan Sickenberger made a 3-pointer with four-tenths of a second left.

A road test at McKeesport was capped by another buzzer-beater, this time from junior Chase Sickenberger, who made a 3 as time expired for a 72-69 Wildcats win.

“I think there is a direct correlation between those kids who put in so much time that nobody else sees into the game and the opportunities to make clutch plays,” Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “Many thousands of shots have gone up from that spot nobody ever saw, so when the moment arrives, you just do what comes naturally.”

Latrobe’s last four games have been tight. They also lost to Hempfield, 71-68, and Gateway, 74-68.

…

Monessen shuts down

Because of covid-19 exposure in the program, Monessen had to stop team activities for 14 days. The Greyhounds (7-6) will return to practice Feb. 18 and are scheduled to play Feb. 22 at Frazier.

…

Moving on up

Three county teams made significant moves in this week’s Trib HSSN rankings. Belle Vernon, after an impressive win over New Castle, vaulted from No. 5 to No. 1 in Class 4A.

Greensburg Central Catholic, which has won nine of 10 and has a two-game lead over Jeannette in Section 3-2A, went from No. 4 to No. 2 in 2A.

And Penn-Trafford went from unranked to No. 5 in Class 6A.

…

Layups

Franklin Regional junior guard Caden Smith scored a career-high 33 points in a 77-69 win over McKeesport. He made 13 of 15 free throws. … Franklin Regional has topped 70 points three times this season. … Derry won four in a row after an 0-3 start. … In two local games, Franklin Regional-North Hills and Latrobe-McKeesport, eight players scored in double figures. … Penn-Trafford has played in five games decided by four points or fewer.

