Westmoreland County boys athlete of the week: Greensburg Salem’s Jacob Smith

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | 9:35 AM

Submitted by Jake Smith Greensburg Salem’s Jake Smith is a member of the 2021 cross country team.

Jacob Smith

School: Greensburg Salem

Sport: Cross country

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Smith finished with his first sub 17-minute run with a time of 16 minutes, 59.60 seconds to capture the title at the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association’s cross country championships Oct. 13 at Westmoreland County Community College. Smith edged Ligonier Valley senior Tucker Klotz (17:05.5), and Penn-Trafford freshman Jacob McGee (17:10.9) finished third. Greensburg Salem captured the boys and girls Class 2A-A team titles at the meet.

“It’s pretty exciting for me to do it. It’s something I’ve been trying to do for my whole high school career. It’s pretty crazy to me,” Smith said.

What are your college plans for next season?

I plan to go to a four-year college for baseball. I’m still looking at colleges for cross country. I haven’t decided yet.

What does it mean to run your personal best at a WCCA meet?

It’s phenomenal for me. My season hasn’t been the greatest. I’ve been running in the top three on my team. We had to carry most of the work load. I’ve been the (No. 2) guy all season. I’ve been trying to break 17. I wanted to do it this year, but I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to do it but I’m happy I could.

What does it mean to help lead your team to a title as well?

At the beginning of the practices this offseason, we knew it was going to be an uphill battle since we lost a lot from last year, and we didn’t have a great turnout this year.

What’s your favorite sport and why?

Baseball. I do like playing my other three sports, but baseball is my favorite. I’ve played it since I was 3. I used to play up in age groups with my brother. I’ve been around baseball my whole entire life.

What’s the adjective that would best describe you and why?

Versatile. I could play any sport at my high school for the varsity level. I bowl, play hockey and baseball and run cross country. I like to play as many sports as a I can.

