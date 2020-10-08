Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for Week 5

Thursday, October 8, 2020 | 3:01 PM

Class 6A

Hempfield (1-3, 1-3) at Baldwin (1-1, 0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Baldwin Stadium, Whitehall

Hempfield slid to its third straight loss, falling to No. 3 Canon-McMillan, 45-14, as Big Macs tailback Ryan Angott ran for 261 yards and five touchdowns. The Spartans are allowing a conference-high 37.3 points per game. Mario Perkins ran for 63 yards in the loss while Christian Zilli was limited to 72 yards passing. … Baldwin, coached by Derry native Tim Sweeney, lost to unranked Norwin, 28-12. Connor Lavelle had six catches for 63 yards and a TD.

No. 1 North Allegheny (3-0, 2-0) at Norwin (1-3, 1-3)

7 p.m. Friday, Norwin Knights Stadium, North Huntingdon

North Allegheny won a defensive struggle over Mt. Lebanon, 14-11, to stay unbeaten. Quarterback Gregg Phillips was 8 of 8 for 59 yards and a touchdown, and middle linebacker Brady Leczo had two sacks. … Momentum is on Norwin’s side. The Knights pulled an upset at home last week, 28-12, over No. 5 Baldwin, to snap a seven-game losing streak. First-year quarterback Nick Fleming threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score for the Knights.

Class 5A big east

Franklin Regional (3-1, 1-1) vs. Woodland Hills (3-1, 1-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Wolvarena, Turtle Creek

Franklin Regional has won three in a row. Woodland Hills saw its three-game winning streak snapped at No. 4 Penn-Trafford, 38-6. … Panthers quarterback Trevor Brncic tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another against Connellsville. Running back Brandon Zanotto rushed for 107 yards and two scores. Caden Smith caught two touchdown passes. … Woodland Hills’ defense was gashed on the ground by Penn-Trafford for 337 yards.

Latrobe (1-2, 0-1) vs. Connellsville (0-4, 0-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Falcon Stadium, Connellsville

Latrobe was idle last week because of coronavirus issues at No. 2 Gateway. This is Connellsville’s first home game. … In a 52-45 loss to Upper St. Clair in Week 3, Latrobe’s Landan Carns threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns. Tucker Knupp and Dylan Gustafson scored twice and had more than 100 yards receiving. … Connellsville lost to Latrobe, 34-27, in 2019. The Falcons are led by Ky’Ron Craggette, who scored twice at Franklin Regional.

No. 4 Penn-Trafford (3-1, 2-0) vs. No. 2 Gateway (2-0, 1-0)

7 p.m. Sunday, Pete Antimarino Stadium, Monroeville

Penn-Trafford thumped Woodland Hills, 38-6, last week. Gateway hasn’t played in more than two weeks because of the coronavirus. Gateway leads the series, 11-10. Penn-Trafford won in 2019, 28-7. … Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli (132 yards) and quarterback Ethan Carr (127) rushed for more than 100 yards against Woodland Hills. … Every major college is recruiting Gateway RB Derrick Davis. QB Carsen Engleka has thrown for 512 yards and nine touchdowns. WR Chamor Price has six catches for 204 yards and four touchdowns.

Class 4A big eight

Ringgold (1-3, 0-3) at No. 5 Belle Vernon (3-1, 3-1)

7 p.m. Friday, James Weir Stadium, Belle Vernon

Belle Vernon, which continues to shine against everybody not named Thomas Jefferson, rolled to its third shutout of the season, 49-0 over Laurel Highlands. Junior quarterback Devin Whitlock ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns, threw for 109 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception for a score. … Ringgold was flattened by McKeesport, 54-0, to dash the momentum it had built in a 48-6 win over Uniontown.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong (2-2, 2-2) vs. Greensburg Salem (1-3, 1-3)

7 p.m. Friday, Offutt Field, Greensburg

Greensburg Salem has lost twice after reaching win No. 700 in Week 2. This is the Golden Lions’ final home game of the season. … Armstrong has struggled in losses to Hampton (17-0) and Mars (27-7). Quarterback Cadin Olsen is the WPIAL’s leading passer with more than 1,000 yards. … Greensburg Salem had Hampton on the ropes, leading 9-7 after QB Hayden Teska scored on a 1-yard run, but a 94-yard kickoff return did them in. Alex Briggs ran for 89 yards.

Class 3A allegheny seven

Derry (1-3, 1-2) vs. Valley (1-2, 1-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, New Kensington

Derry has dropped its past two homes games. Valley didn’t play in Week 4 because of a Freeport coronavirus isssue. … Senior quarterback Nick Detore threw for 175 yards and rushed for 95 more in a 28-20 loss to Southmoreland. Matt McDowell rushed for 70 yards, and Sam Jones caught six passes for 92 yards. … Valley leans on 10 seniors this season, including quarterback Cayden Quin and running back Justin Hooper.

Interstate

Mt. Pleasant (3-1, 3-0) vs. Brownsville (0-4, 0-3)

7 p.m. Friday, Redstone Field, Republic

Mt. Pleasant bounced back from a tough nonconference loss to Latrobe to defeat Southmoreland and Yough. … Pete Billey rushed for 138 yards and scored three times in a 43-32 win over Yough last week. QB Asher O’Connor threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns to Donavin Bair. … Brownsville has been outscored 191-22. The Falcons return seven starters on offense and defense after going 2-8 in Class 2A in 2019.

Southmoreland (2-2, 1-2) at Yough (1-3, 0-3)

7 p.m. Friday, Cougar Mountain Stadium, Herminie

Southmoreland shook off a 13-10 loss to Mt. Pleasant with a 28-20 win over Derry. Zach Cernuto threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns, two to Mason Basinger. … Yough has shown a propensity for making big plays with Gamal Marballie and CJ Waldier, but the Cougars have struggled to slow teams defensively. In a 43-32 loss to Mt. Pleasant, Marballie threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns and Waldier had 10 receptions for 166 yards and three TDs.

Class 2A allegheny

Ligonier Valley (2-2, 1-1) vs. 5-Serra Catholic (3-0, 1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, McKeesport

After opening with three road games, Ligonier Valley beat Steel Valley, 28-26, at home. Speedy Serra blasted Shady Side Academy, 54-14. … Against Steel Valley, Nick Beitel had 150 yards from scrimmage, and Lanigan McCulty, Haden Sierocky, Kadan Faas and Matthew Marinchak scored. … Eagles running back Machai Brooks rushed for three scores and 138 yards last week. Jayvon Holt had a 37-yard pick six and caught a 74-yard TD pass from Max Rocco.

Class A eastern

Greensburg C.C. (1-3, 1-3) at Riverview (0-4, 0-4)

7 p.m. Friday, Riverside Park, Oakmont

The playoffs seem miles away for Greensburg Central Catholic, which fell to fifth place in the Eastern after a 45-22 loss to Springdale. The Centurions have dealt with injuries to lineman A.J. Johnson and receivers Evan Stasko and Amari Mack. Danny Dlugos had 93 yards rushing. … Riverview has dropped seven straight dating to last season. The Raiders have been outscored 210-38 after a 45-28 loss to Imani Christian, which broke a 14-game losing streak.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

