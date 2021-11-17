Westmoreland County girls athlete of the week: Derry’s Jane Huss

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 | 12:01 AM

Courtesy of E. Henigan Studios Derry’s Jane Huss is a member of the 2021 cross country team.

Jane Huss

School: Derry

Sport: Cross country

Class: Freshman

Claim to fame: Huss finished 68th out of 264 girls in 21 minutes, 13 seconds, improving her time of 21:31 from the WPIAL meet, at the PIAA Class 2A cross country championships Nov. 6 on the Parkview Course in Hershey. Huss led the girls team in all nine team races this season and set a home course record of 20:28. Huss set a meet record at the United Invitational in 21:33. Huss finished sixth at WCCA meet, ninth at the TSTCA Championships and 15th at the WPIAL championships.

“It was a nice opportunity and experience. It was nice to compete next to great athletes. I know I have a lot of work to do, and it has pushed me to do better,” Huss said.

What’s it like to be the first freshman to qualify for states in Derry history?

It was really exciting. I knew I wouldn’t have gotten there without hard work. In order to have success, you need to work for it. You can’t just get there. My coach pushed me to really get there.

How do you think you progressed throughout the season?

My coach helped me peak because when I looked at my times from the beginning to now, I improved. I improved with the hills since I struggled with that.

How can you build off this season?

I know I have to work in the offseason and put the miles in. I will run during track season and push through the pain. I know it will pay off in the end.

What was your favorite moment?

I would say being able to spend the time with the team and making good memories with them. It’s fun winning the meets, but spending those times at practices and making new friends is really awesome. I liked that I was able to bring happiness to my community and school.

Who is your role model?

My older brothers, William and Justin. They did sports and ran in high school. They helped me to be where I am right now.

