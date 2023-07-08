Westmoreland County high school notebook: Dozen softball standouts earn all-state honors

Saturday, July 8, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Maren Metikosh connects for a grand slam against Elizabeth Forward in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals May 24.

Belle Vernon won a WPIAL Class 4A softball championship, and the Leopards did so with a potent lineup that produced extra-base hits by the boatloads.

Three of the team’s top hitters were recognized with all-state recognition.

Maren Metikosh (first team, outfield), Alexa Daniels (second team, outfield) and Lauren VanDivner (second team, third base) were selected to the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association Class 4A All-State team, giving Belle Vernon the most selections in Westmoreland County.

In all, 12 county players made the lists.

WPIAL 6A champion Hempfield, Norwin, and Southmoreland had two selections apiece, while Franklin Regional, Mt. Pleasant and Yough all had one.

Riley Miller (pitcher, first team) and Lauren Howard (third team, third base) made it from Hempfield, while Norwin’s Bailey Snowberger (first team, shortstop) and Josey Michalski (first team, third base) also were selected in 6A.

In 5A, Toryn Fulton of Franklin Regional (first team, second base) was picked, as were Amarah McCutcheon (first team, shortstop) and Makayla Etling (second team, catcher) of Southmoreland, and Krista Brunson of Mt. Pleasant (second team, outfield) and Adoria Waldier of Yough (second team utility) in 3A.

Southmoreland, Mt. Pleasant and Yough play in the same section.

Golden opportunity

Emma Rost of Greensburg won national titles in two events at the YMCA-USA National Championships in Cincinnati.

She won gold medals in the Level 4 vault and floor exercise, while also earning third place in all-around and sixth on bars.

Two other Greensburg YMCA Aerial gymnasts, both from Greensburg, also earned medals.

Mia Harkcom took third in the Level 5 vault, while Alicia Willett was fifth on the Level 5 beam.

Fall ahead

The first official practice date for fall sports teams — football, soccer, cross country, golf, girls volleyball, girls tennis and field hockey — is set for Aug. 14.

Football heat acclimatization week begins Aug. 8, and the first scrimmages will be Aug. 19.

Week Zero will open the season on Aug. 25.

Recruiting

Ashlan Price, a basketball player at Greensburg Salem, has an opportunity to play as the Division III level, at Allegheny College. Price is a rising senior shooting guard for the Golden Lions.

