Westmoreland County high school notebook: Mt. Pleasant’s Hutter reopens recruitment

By:

Saturday, May 7, 2022 | 9:01 AM

Courtesy of Abbey Hutter Mt. Pleasant’s Katie Hutter

Mt. Pleasant softball standout Katie Hutter has changed her college plans.

Initially an Akron commit — a decison she made in the fall of 2020 — Hutter decommitted because of a coaching change.

The senior has opened her recruiting.

Akron offered to pick up one year of her scholarship, likely just for academics, but she still wants to play ball.

“There was talk of them shutting down the program there,” said Hutter, a .593 hitter and shortstop who will likely play outfield in college. “I didn’t just want to go to school there. I wanted to play.”

Bowling Green, George Mason and Cal (Pa.) are now in play as possible suitors.

“It’s stressing me out a little bit, but I play when it’s time to play and worry about it after,” Hutter said.

David to Rollins

Greensburg Central Catholic baseball player Zach David is headed to Rollins College (Fla.) to be a college pitcher. David had been clocked in the upper 80-mph range before elbow surgery last summer during the travel season slowed him down.

He had surgery and is gradually throwing again. He has played first base this season and is hitting over .400 with 17 runs and 17 RBIs for the Centurions.

David also considered Johns Hopkins.

More recruiting

Conlan Greene has two more NCAA Division I football scholarship offers. The Penn-Trafford junior added Central Michigan and Maine to his list. Those schools join St. Francis (Pa.) and Fordham.

Greene (6-4, 250) played tight end and defensive end last season but could end up as a linebacker in college.

It also will be interesting to see where he plays on the field in the fall at Penn-Trafford.

His teammate, junior lineman Joe Enick (6-3, 290), also added another D-1 offer to his growing list. Central Michigan joins Fordham, Youngstown State, Fordham and The Citadel.

Enick is a center and defensive tackle.

• Aaron Schmook can sling a javelin farther than a lot of throwers in the WPIAL. Colleges are beginning to take notice. The Norwin senior was offered a scholarship from Kent State.

• Latrobe junior basketball player Emma Blair has an offer to play at Division II Seton Hill. The 6-foot-1 Blair was the Trib Westmoreland player of the year this past season as she averaged 13.6 points and 12.5 rebounds, while shooting 56% from the field.

• Greensburg Salem senior Angela Kobuck, a three-sport athlete, will continue her tennis career at Pitt-Greensburg. She was the Golden Lions’ homecoming queen in 2021.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

