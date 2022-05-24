Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Franklin Regional’s Alisa Kane

By:

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | 5:54 PM

Submitted Franklin Regional’s Alisa Kane with her parents, Steve and Candice

Franklin Regional’s softball team has shown a ton of power this season, scoring runs at a high rate.

It’s a big part of why they finished second in their section and earned a spot in the WPIAL playoffs.

One thing that cannot be undervalued, though, is their defense.

Senior third baseman Alisa Kane sees that as one of her biggest strengths.

“I feel like I’m a defensively sound player over everything,” Kane said.

The Panthers get good production from seniors, but their underclassmen really came up big this year.

“They’re definitely going to be leaders and captains in the future because of all the talent they have,” Kane said.

The team started the season with four games in Orlando, Fla., where they went 4-0 with a combined margin of victory of 47-19.

“I think it really helped us come together and really helped us gain a lot of confidence,” Kane said of the trip. “It helped us bond and learn to play as a team.”

The Panthers are 13-6 overall this year, 9-3 in Section 1-5A.

Kane also was a part of the volleyball team in the fall.

Kane will attend West Virginia and is majoring in nursing.

With her senior season coming to an end, Kane took time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started with softball?

My mom played softball her whole life, so she just signed my sister and I up whenever we were 5 years old for T-ball. I’ve been playing ever since then, and my sister and I have played together ever since then. (My mom) was always our coach.

How are you feeling about this team right now?

I’m feeling pretty good about it. I think that if our defense stays solid and we keep hitting like we are, I think we’ll go pretty far. We did lose our starting pitcher, but I think that as long as we stay solid on offense, I think that we’ll be good.

How are you feeling about your season, personally?

I’m feeling pretty good about it. I think that I’ve really enjoyed playing third base, and I’ve had really a lot of fun this season. I haven’t been as stressed out as usual. I usually get worried playing softball, but this year it’s been a lot more fun and easy going.

Is there an area where you think you could improve?

Probably hitting. I think two years ago, I switched to lefty (from switch-hitting), and it’s gone pretty well. Obviously, I’m not super solid, because I haven’t been hitting lefty my whole life, but I think it will get better.

Why do you decide to participate in both volleyball and softball and is there anything from one that helps you in the other?

I really like being in sports and playing on teams, and I think that it’s a fun thing to do. It keeps me busy because I get bored a lot. I think that maybe diving, you dive a lot in volleyball. I think it really prepares you for softball, because you’re just used to diving and doing that kind of thing.

What is one memory that stands out from your high school career?

I would say probably beating West Allegheny in the playoffs last year because I remember my freshman year, we played against them and we played really well and it was a really close game. I think we lost by one or two runs. Last year, whenever we beat them it was just a really good feeling.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

One thing that people might not know about me is that I actually live on an apple orchard. I pick apples all summer and work for the farm.

