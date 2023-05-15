Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Penn-Trafford’s Bri Pusateri

Monday, May 15, 2023

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford senior shortstop Bri Pusateri catches a low throw during practice March 21.

Last year, Penn-Trafford’s softball team went 20-4 and was the runner-up to Armstrong in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

Four starters from that team graduated, leaving question marks as to whether the Warriors could repeat that success.

This year, while the record hasn’t been quite the same, Penn-Trafford has still done well enough to reach the postseason.

Senior middle infielder Bri Pusateri spoke to the challenging transition from last year to this year.

“This year, we had lots of shoes to fill, and most of our team consists of underclassmen,” Pusateri said. “We started off the season a little slower, but as each game goes on, we are learning more and growing together as a team.”

Last year, Pusateri got to watch teammates such as Mia Smith (Pitt-Johnstown) and Hannah Allen (Washington & Jefferson) take charge of the team.

This year, it was up to her and the other three seniors to lead the young team.

“Being a senior, no matter if you are 4-0 or 0-4, it is very tough, and the biggest thing I would say is being that person that all the younger girls can look up to and learn from,” Pusateri said. “It’s making sure you are setting the standards, even if you are playing the worst game of your career.”

Pusateri made the switch from being a second baseman who hit in the leadoff spot to being a shortstop who is hitting wherever is needed.

If this is a down year for Penn-Trafford, it’s a down year that most programs would love to have.

It’s an organization that Pusateri is glad she spent four years of her life in.

“Thankfully, I have been able to be a part of the Penn-Trafford softball program, and I would not be where I am today without it,” Pusateri said. “This program is always looking to push you to your maximum potential as well as putting in the extra hours to make sure everyone gets their practice time in.”

Pusateri is planning on attending IUP to play softball, major in accounting and minor in finance.

With her senior season almost over, Pusateri took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started with softball?

I have been playing softball for about 12 years. It was just a fun thing my mom signed me up for because my friends had signed up.

What are the differences in positions and differences in approach based on where you hit in the lineup?

Although second and shortstop are often put together as middle infield, they are definitely two far different positions. The plays we have, as well as the positioning, are not very similar either. This year we needed a shortstop, and as soon as coach Denny (Little) had told me that was where I would be playing, I just made sure to take more time on my own and become more comfortable to play that position in the games. The lineup has been fluctuating all year, pretty much. Just trying to find what works best as a team. But no matter where I hit in the lineup, I go in with the same mentality of just trying to get on base and move runners if possible.

What do you think is your biggest strength?

Personally, I think my strength would be always putting in the effort. One thing I was told a very long time ago and that always sticks with me to this day is to control the controllables, and I believe as a teammate, that is one thing I am always trying to obtain.

Is there an area where you can improve?

I believe there is always room for improvement, no matter how good you are, but if I had to pick a particular area for improvement, I would say getting on base more. The only way you can win games is by scoring runs, and if no one gets on base, you cannot score.

What was the college recruiting process like?

I am committed to play softball for IUP this coming fall. I’ve known I wanted to play softball in college for as long as I can remember. In the beginning, I just went to camps and sent tons of emails to schools I found interest in. Then with the help of my travel coach, John DePalma, as well as Coach Little, I was able to narrow it down to a few that I liked and could play softball at. After a few years of looking, I came across IUP, went on my visit, met the team, and knew it was where I wanted to spend the rest of my career and continue my education.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

One thing that people may not know about me is that I am naturally a right-handed hitter, but I switched to the left side when I was 14.

