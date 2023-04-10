Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Southmoreland’s Brynn Charnesky

Monday, April 10, 2023 | 8:57 AM

Submitted Southmoreland senior Brynn Charnesky

During senior second baseman Brynn Charnesky’s time at the school, Southmoreland’s softball team has been very successful.

The Scotties have made it to the WPIAL semifinals in back-to-back seasons, winning the third-place game two years ago.

This year, the expectations are pretty simple, according to Charnesky.

“Our team’s goals are to capitalize on what we did last year and to continue to grow as a team and do the best that we can,” she said. “We want to reach and go as far as we possibly can.”

In that third-place game two seasons ago, where Southmoreland beat South Allegheny, 9-8, Charnesky went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs.

Even then, she wouldn’t call it the best game she’s ever played.

“I just see how well I play game to game,” Charnesky said.

Charnesky was an all-state second baseman last year, but what adds a layer to her game is her versatility. She spends time at shortstop as well.

Surprisingly, Charnesky’s original position is first base, but it’s not a position she plays anymore.

The majority of her time is still spent at the keystone spot.

Charnesky was part of the group that lost its freshman season to covid.

A few years later, she’s back and excited to play in her last season, and strangely enough, it created a connection with the current juniors, because they’ve played the same amount of time in high school.

“As (the juniors) were experiencing their firsts, I was too,” Charnesky said. “I think I may have worked out better in the long run.”

Charnesky is going to Waynesburg to play softball and pursue a degree in education.

Early in her senior season, Charnesky took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started with softball?

When I was about 5 years old, my parents signed me up for T-ball. I played for the local town league from there. I just grew a love for it and continued to go at it.

What has made the program successful the last few years?

I think it’s just the love we have for each other as teammates. Also how supportive we are, and how we make it fun for each other. The teammates that I’m playing with now, I’ve played with since I was little. I think that the fun that we have together really makes it that successful.

What kind of honor was all-state second baseman and how do you look to build on that this season?

It was a really great honor for me. It kind of showed that all of my hard work was paying off, and I’m very thankful for that and thankful for God to give me the opportunity. I hope this year that I don’t put too much pressure on myself to live up to that, but to be able to continue to grow as an athlete and to grow off of last year.

Why did you choose Waynesburg?

A lot of what attracted me to Waynesburg is it has a really good program for education. That’s the big part of selecting a school for me, was about how much I would get out of the school and the education. I really want to become a teacher, and I’ve heard that the program for that is very good there. After talking to the coaches, it sounded like they were a competitive and fun team to be a part of. Last year, they won the (Presidents’ Athletic Conference). I’m excited to be able to play for a team that is competitive and does well. Also the campus, after I visited, just felt very homey and it felt like I’d fit perfectly in Waynesburg.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

One thing that people might not know about me is that I’m a very loving person, and I’m very thankful for everything I’m given.

