Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: C.J. Turek and Erika Sherbondy

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 | 9:13 PM

C.J. Turek

School: Norwin

Sport: Bowling

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Turek bowled a 279 to capture the boys singles title at the WPIBL championships Feb. 19 at Sims Lanes in Beaver Falls. Turek finished fourth in the qualifying round after bowling a 635 series. At the WPIBL team championships last week, Turek made the all-tournament team with a 601 series. Turek will participate in the Western Regionals singles event Mar. 6 and the team event a day later.

“It was pretty exciting. I was happy I was able to compete. I’ve put in a lot of time and effort into it the last two years,” Turek said.

What are college plans for next year?

I’m not sure where I will go. I’m looking at Saint Vincent or Westmoreland County Community College.

What has been the biggest key to your success in recent week?

I’ve opened my mind to different aspects of the game. I’ve been learning about the different oil patterns and what equipment to use.

What was your mindset after the qualifying round?

I wanted to keep my emotions in check and stay fundamentally sound. I think it’s much better to bowl the first two games instead of getting the bye.

What’s your mindset for the remainder of the year?

I’m focusing on the team aspect more. I want us to get through regionals to make sure we qualify for states. I know if I bowl poorly, it’s on me. I just want to make sure I bowl well for the team.

What’s your favorite thing about bowling and why?

My favorite thing about the sport is how little known it is on how complex the sport it is. It’s always changing and evolving.

Erika Sherbondy

School: Southmoreland

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Sherbondy, who is averaging 11 points in the postseason, scored 12 for No. 2 Southmoreland (24-0) in a 54-52 win over Freeport on Feb. 20 in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals. Sherbondy leads Southmoreland with 30 3-pointers this season. The Scotties will face No. 1 North Catholic (23-1) for the WPIAL Class 4A title at 7 p.m. Friday at Petersen Events Center.

“It was very exciting because I had four 3-pointers in the first half. We were so hyped up and excited for it,” Sherbondy said.

What are your college plans for next year?

I’m going to attend West Virginia and study Biomedical Engineering.

What has this season been like for you and the program?

It’s so exciting because we haven’t gone far this far ever. There is so much support from teams, teacher and restaurants in the community. It’s so exciting.

What’s the team’s mindset heading into the WPIAL championship?

We want to win, play our best and give it our all. No girls team has ever done this at Southmoreland. We want to make sure we do all the little things.

What made you develop a 3-point shot?

It started in seventh or eighth grade when I playing for a travel team. I couldn’t make a 3, so my dad and I always shot outside and it has developed from there. I stay after practice or shoot at the Y. I take shot over shot, and they started to sink.

What is one thing people might not know about you?

My academics. I try to keep that up, and it’s something that I’m very proud of.

