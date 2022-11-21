Westmoreland high school notebook: Franklin Regional well represented on all-star team

Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 8:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Lance Getsy was named Class 5A Big East Conference Coach of the Year.

The Big 5/6 Conference, which acknowledges the accomplishments of teams and athletes in the WPIAL’s two largest classifications, announced its all-section teams for football, soccer and volleyball.

The Class 5A Big East Conference first team was loaded with Franklin Regional players, and Lance Getsy was named the section coach of the year.

The players were senior guard Nick Petrucci, junior wide receiver/defensive back Ayden Hudock, senior quarterback Roman Sarnic, sophomore defensive tackle Andrew Devola and junior inside linebacker Owen Sinclair.

Penn-Trafford had seven on the first team: senior center Joe Enick, senior guard Mike Paterra, junior tackle Zach Tomosovich, senior wide receiver/outside linebacker Daniel Tarabrella, senior defensive end Conlan Greene and junior defensive back Carmen Metcalfe.

Norwin’s first-team picks included junior wide receiver/defensive back Jackson Pons, senior kicker/punter Joey Castle and senior defensive end Noah Vogel.

For soccer, Norwin junior defender Owen Christopher and junior goalkeeper Anthony Scalise were named to the first team in Class 4A, Section 2.

Norwin sophomore midfielder Julia Bursick and senior defender Reagan Casper were first-team picks for the girls in Section 2-4A.

Penn-Trafford volleyball had four first-team picks for Section 3-4A: seniors Kaelynn Loffredo, Gia Pezze and Kate Schall and junior Elle Visco.

They joined Norwin senior Sophia Alvarez.

Jim Schall of Penn-Trafford was named the section coach of the year.

Fralic finalists

A pair of Westmoreland County football players are finalists for the fourth Bill Fralic Memorial Award, which recognizes the top senior interior lineman in the WPIAL.

Penn-Trafford’s Joe Enick is the top nominee in Class 5A, while Steve Macheska of Belle Vernon is the 3A finalist.

The winner will be announced at a breakfast and ceremony Dec. 3 at Longue Vue Club in Verona.

Enick (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) is a Central Michigan commit who played center and defensive tackle. He played a key role in the Warriors’ run to WPIAL and PIAA championships last season.

Macheska (6-4, 240) is a two-way lineman for the Leopards, the top seed in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.

He blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone in a quarterfinal win over East Allegheny.

The other finalists are Kade Capristo of Mt. Lebanon (Class 6A), Ty Banco of Trinity (4A), Greg Smith of Steel Valley (2A), and Tyrese Washington-Law of Clairton (A).

All-star volleyball

The inaugural We Serve First All-Star Classic girls volleyball match will be Dec. 10 at Kiski Area High School.

The event will consist of 36 players primarily from the Alle-Kiski Valley.

Franklin Regional has three all-star selections in middle hitter Ella Evans, setter Madison Nguyen and defensive specialist Carli Ramchandran.

Rachel Carter, Franklin Regional’s coach and a Kiski Area graduate, will join other coaches — Freeport’s Tom Phillips, Butler’s Megan Lucas, and Leechburg’s Eve Hebrank — for a player draft Dec. 9.

Doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students, and youth age 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 724-493-5945.

Proceeds from the event support the We Serve First Foundation, which carries on late Kiski Area coach Ellen Toy’s legacy and strives to grows the game.

Tutich earns honor

A player who had a lot to do with Greensburg Salem’s 4-0 start to the hockey season was honored by the PIHL.

Senior forward Owen Tutich was named the league’s Class A Player of the Month for October.

Tutich, a senior forward, led the Golden Lions (6-1) with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) during the unbeaten stretch. Other players of the month were Trey Gallo of North Allegheny (Class 3A), Wes Schwarzmiller of South Fayette (2A) and Ben Korol of Deer Lakes (Division 2).

WCCA hoops

High school basketball season opens Dec. 2. The WCCA Boys Basketball Shootout will be Dec. 10 at Hempfield and Jeannette.

The event gives teams and fans an early peek at local teams who might not otherwise play each other.

The schedule at Hempfield features: Derry vs. Southmoreland, noon; Burrell vs. Monessen, 1:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley vs. Hempfield, 3; Kiski Area vs. Belle Vernon, 4:30;

At Jeannette: Mt. Pleasant vs. Valley, noon; Latrobe vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 1:30; Greensburg Salem vs. Jeannette, 3; Norwin vs.Yough, 4:30.

Recruiting

Yough senior baseball player Jack Sampson will continue his playing career at Division III Washington & Jefferson. Sampson has played catcher and shortstop for the Cougars.

• Penn-Trafford senior basketball player Lilly Palladino committed to Penn State Behrend. She is a 5-foot-9 guard who can also play small forward.

• Norwin senior football player Christian Beck will play at D-III Hiram (Ohio). Beck is a running back and linebacker.

• Southmoreland senior Brynn Charnesky will continue her softball career at Waynesburg. Charnesky played second base for the Scotties.

• Norwin football player Noah Vogel picked up a D-II scholarship offer from Bluefield State (W.Va.). A senior, Vogel is a 6-3, 230-pound tight end and defensive end.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

