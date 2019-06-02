Westmoreland lookahead for Week of June 3, 2019

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Sunday, June 2, 2019 | 7:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Rae McNair celebrates her RBI base hit against Yough Monday, April 29, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.

MONDAY

Baseball: The PIAA playoffs begin for a pair of county teams. Franklin Regional will open the Class 5A tournament at 4 p.m. against Cathedral Prep in WPIAL territory, at Neshannock in New Castle.

Penn-Trafford, the WPIAL Class 6A runner-up, will take on Wilson at 4 at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg.

Softball: Three area teams open the state playoffs. WPIAL Class 6A champion Hempfield, fresh off its fifth straight district title, faces Chambersburg at 5 p.m. at Seton Hill.

Two other teams will head to University Park to play a doubleheader at Penn State. In Class 4A, Mt. Pleasant takes on Bellefonte at noon, followed by Penn-Trafford and Central Mountain at 2:30 in the 5A first round.

THURSDAY

Baseball, softball: The PIAA quarterfinals will be played in all six classifications across the state.

