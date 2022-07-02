Westmoreland notebook: Belle Vernon slugger Maren Metikosh class of 4A softball

Saturday, July 2, 2022 | 5:44 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Maren Metikosh rounds third after hitting a home run against Yough on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Maren Metikosh has a name that rolls off the tongue. It is pure alliteration for broadcasters and announcers at Belle Vernon softball games.

Her swing is even smoother.

The rising senior had a memorable season for the Leopards as she launched home runs off the Dairy Queen sign in left field at her home park, ripped doubles to the gaps and helped keep the offensive gas pedal down for young but talented Belle Vernon.

Media and opposing coaches saw fit to recognize the standout outfielder with a prestigious honor: The Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association Class 4A Player of the Year.

Yes, she was declared the best player in all of Quad-A — much to her surprise.

”I had high expectations for myself going into the season, but receiving player of the year was not one of them,” Metikosh said. “This award means the world to me. I am extremely honored and humbled to be recognized along with so many other great players that I have met or spent time with making great memories. This award not only brought success, but it also brought competition for myself.

“Next season I will have to fill my own shoes.”

Her junior season included a .557 batting average, 14 doubles, five homers, 32 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

Her slugging percentage was just north of .800, and she struck out three times in 70 at-bats.

Metikosh also made the Class 4A first team.

“The countless hours that I’ve worked out, or hit in the cages, did affect how I performed,” Metikosh said. “Hopefully, this mindset and message will inspire some younger players to believe in themselves and go after whatever it is they desire.”

Several other local players made the all-state teams.

Penn-Trafford pitcher Mia Smith and Latrobe third baseman Jenna Tallman were first-team picks in Class 5A, while Brynn Charnesky of Southmoreland (2B) and Katie Hutter of Mt. Pleasant (SS) made the 3A first team. Pitcher Maddie Griffin was a 2A first-teamer. Second-team selections from Westmoreland County teams included Penn-Trafford third baseman Cam Ponko, pitcher Katie Armstrong of Burrell (4A) and third baseman Tyson Martin of Southmoreland (3A).

LV joins Unified league

Ligonier Valley gained acceptance into the Special Olympics Unified Bocce program for 2022-23.

The Rams join area schools Franklin Regional and Norwin as members of the co-ed league.

Recruiting

Pitt-Greensburg has welcomed a number of local players to its women’s soccer program.

Among its 2022 recruiting class are stealth goal scorers in Kylie Smith of Greensburg Salem and Taylor Klingensmith of Southmoreland.

Ashleigh Van Horn, a Hempfield alum, also has joined the team as a transfer from Pitt-Johnstown.

• Norwin senior Faith Steen will play college soccer at Saint Vincent.

• Hempfield senior football player Ian Tuffs picked up a Division II offer from West Virginia Wesleyan. He is a wide receiver and defensive back.

• Jaydin Canady, a senior football player at Greensburg Central Catholic, was offered by Notre Dame College (Ohio).

