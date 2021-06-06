Westmoreland PIAA softball capsules for June 7, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley pitcher Maddie Griffin celebrates a strikeout with Haley Boyd (left) and Jordan Hofecker (right) during their game against Apollo-Ridge on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Ligonier.

PIAA softball playoffs

Monday’s games

Class 2A

First round

Ligonier Valley (19-2) vs. Sharpsville (14-6)

3 p.m. at Slippery Rock University

Coaches: Mark Zimmerman, Ligonier Valley; Mark Piccirilli, Sharpsville

Players to watch: Bella Vargulish, sr., Ligonier Valley; Breanna Hanley, so., P, Sharpsville

Winner plays: Winner of Chestnut Ridge (17-6)/Shenango (16-5) in quarterfinals Thursday (time, site TBD)

Extra bases: Ligonier Valley clinched third place in the WPIAL with a 4-0 win over Frazier in the consolation game. The Rams were the top seed in the WPIAL bracket but lost to Shenango, 3-1, in the semifinals. Junior pitcher Maddie Griffin tossed her 11th no-hitter of the season in the loss. The Rams have 16 shutouts and have allowed just eight runs this season. Griffin, who has thrown four perfect games, has 267 strikeouts and allowed 16 hits and four earned runs in 116 innings. Offensive threats lurk throughout the lineup, including leadoff hitter Griffin (.500), Vargulish (20 RBIs), seniors Kailey Johnston (.400) and Eden Krouse, and sophomores Haley Boyd (.475, 5 triples, 23 RBIs) and Ruby Wallace, among others. … Sharpsville has left a trail of upsets in the postseason. The Blue Darlings knocked off No. 2 seed Wilmington, No. 6 Seneca and No. 1 and previously undefeated Union City to win the District 10 title. It was their second district championship. Hanley struck out 10 and surrendered just three hits in the 1-0 win against Union City, which came in with impressive offensive numbers and was a strong favorite. Paige Yarian knocked in the lone run in the top of the sixth with an infield single as the Blue Darlings strung together three singles in a row.

Class 3A

First round

Mt. Pleasant (17-3) vs. Bald Eagle Area (17-3)

3 p.m. at Peterswood Park, Venetia

Coaches: Chris Brunson, Mt. Pleasant; Don Lucas, Bald Eagle

Players to watch: Hailey Brunson, sr., 3B, Mt. Pleasant; Ava Stere, fr., IF, Bald Eagle

Winner plays: Winner of Jamestown (16-6)/Avonworth (13-6) in quarterfinals Thursday (time, site TBD)

Extra bases: Mt. Pleasant could not have asked for a more productive performance in the WPIAL championship. The Vikings scattered 16 hits, 12 for extra bases, in a 15-0 win over Ellwood City in five innings that gave them their second WPIAL title. Sophia Smithnosky went 4 for 4, and Hannah Gnibus and Haylie Brunson 3 for 4. Brunson had three doubles, giving her 21 for the season, while Gnibus and Smithnosky each had a pair of two-base hits. Courtney Poulich hit her team-leading seventh home run. Mary Smithnosky pitched her third straight shutout in the playoffs, holding the Wolverines to two hits. She has allowed six hits in the postseason. … Bald Eagle Area was surprised by Cambria Heights in the District 6 championship. Cambria Heights rallied from a 2-0 deficit and went ahead in the top of the seventh to win, 3-2. In the district semifinals, pitcher Madison Peters and a strong defense worked in unison to down Westmont Hilltop, 3-0, at St. Francis (Pa.). Katelyn Smitchko doubled in a run, and Maddie Eckley and Mara Hockenberry added RBI singles.Third baseman Autumn Tobias and Hockenberry, the center fielder, made several key plays. Peters struck out eight and allowed two hits. The Eagles had not allowed a run in the playoffs until the final.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

