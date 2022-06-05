Westmoreland PIAA softball playoff capsules: Games for Monday, June 6, 2022

Sunday, June 5, 2022 | 4:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford pitcher Mia Smith delivers against Armstrong during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Cal (Pa.).

Class 5A

First round

Penn-Trafford (18-3) vs. Twin Valley (17-8)

4 p.m. Monday at Twin Valley

Winner plays: Winner of Southern Lehigh (15-4)/Shippensburg (19-5) on Thursday in quarterfinals (time, site TBD)

Extra bases: Penn-Trafford is the WPIAL runner-up after falling to Armstrong, 6-5, in the championship game. The Warriors rallied from 5-1 down to tie it heading to the seventh inning, but the River Hawks’ Jenna Clontz led off the home half of the inning with a walk-off, solo home run. Warriors pitcher Mia Smith (18-3) struck out eight and allowed seven hits. Senior Hannah Allen had two hits and two RBIs, and senior catcher Maddy Rapp doubled. Penn-Trafford won the PIAA title in 2019. … Twin Valley fell to Exeter, 4-3, in the District 3 championship at Millersville University. Shortstop Liv Litchner and Casey Levan doubled, and Natali Foster had an RBI. Twin Valley lost to Armstrong, 10-1, in the first round last year.

Class 3A

First round

Southmoreland (14-4) vs. Bald Eagle Area (10-5)

4 p.m. Monday at Milesburg Little League Complex, Bellefonte

Winner plays: Winner of Deer Lakes (13-5)/Corry (11-9) on Thursday in quarterfinals (time, site TBD)

Extra bases: Southmoreland is back in the state postseason for the second time in four seasons. The Scotties defeated South Allegheny, 9-8, in the WPIAL third-place game without sophomore shortstop Amarah McCutcheon (illness), who is expected to return to the lineup. The Scotties have used two pitchers in the last two games: freshman Maddie Brown and senior Maddy Cyphert. The Scotties went two rounds deep in ‘18, defeating Central Martinsburg, 10-7, and Hickory, 7-0, before falling to Phillipsburg-Osceola, 15-4. … Bald Eagle Area won its eighth District 6 championship with a 10-4 victory over Westmont Hilltop at St. Francis (Pa.). The Eagles has 15 hits. Kailey Eckert went 4 for 4 with four RBIs, Madison Perry went 3 or 4 and freshman pitcher Sierra Albright had 10 strikeouts. She fanned 18 in a win over Central Martinsburg earlier in the season.

Class A

First round

Greensburg Central Catholic (13-6) vs. DuBois Central Catholic (19-3)

3 p.m. Monday at Heindl Field, DuBois

Winner plays: Winner of Conemaugh Valley (18-3)/West Greene (14-4) on Thursday in quarterfinals (time, site TBD)

Extra bases: Greensburg Central Catholic has not been to the state postseason since 2012. That year, the Centurions lost to Fairview, 7-0, in the first round. GCC reached the Class AA state quarterfinals in 2011. This year, they held off Springdale, 9-6, in the WPIAL third-place game to get into the PIAA tournament. Junior pitcher Emma Henry is 7-6 with a 3.05 ERA and is hitting .559 with 25 RBIs. A win could get the Centurions a rematch with West Greene, the WPIAL runner-up who swept GCC in a pair of section games. … District 9 champion DuBois Central made the state semifinals last year and lost to West Greene, 12-1. The Cardinals were the state runners-up in 2019. Melia Mitskavich pitched a one-hitter in a 10-0, five-inning victory over Forest Area as DuBois won its third straight district title. Kali Franklin and Emma Suplizio had two RBIs each. Madison Hoyt leads the team with a .538 average, and Supilizio has 26 RBIs. Six players have 20 or more runs, including Franklin with 31. Morgan Tyler is 9-1 in the circle with 77 strikeouts and 19 walks.

