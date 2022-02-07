Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Greensburg Salem’s Carissa Caldwell

Monday, February 7, 2022 | 9:48 AM

Submitted Greensburg Salem’s Carissa Caldwell

Last season, the Greensburg Salem girls basketball team went 8-12, including a 2-10 record in section play.

This year, the team has done a 180 with a 14-3 record (5-2 in section) and sits in prime position to lock up a spot in the WPIAL playoffs.

So what exactly has sparked the one-year turnaround by the Golden Lions?

“We all work well together, and we have a strong bond,” senior guard Carissa Caldwell said.

Caldwell is one of four senior starters on the team this season.

Their fifth starter, sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins, went down with a leg injury a few weeks ago and is out for the season.

“She was a great (player) on our team,” Caldwell said. “Other people need to step up.”

Caldwell and the other three seniors have been playing together for five years and have developed chemistry over time.

“We just know each other well. We communicate very well with each other,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell is best known for her shot, specifically from behind the 3-point line.

While basketball is her fall sport, Caldwell also plays softball in the spring. In fact, she has committed to Penn State-New Kensington for softball and plans to major in biology.

In the middle of everything, Caldwell took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started playing basketball?

I’ve been playing since I was 4 years old. (Assistant coach Lisa Mankins), she really got me into it. I’ve been playing with Abby (Mankins) and Timaia (Lewis), and we’ve been together for nine or 10 years. It’s just really been in the family as well.

What are your expectations for the rest of the season?

To go deep in the playoffs and to keep winning, same deal. Hard defense, playing our game.

How have you worked to get such a good shot?

Shooting is definitely my specialty. Defense as well, but shooting. Since I was a freshman, I learned that the 3-point line is my shot. I’ve just been shooting a lot, and my coaches have definitely helped me.

Is there an area where you could improve?

Ballhandling a little bit. Against pressure, as a team, we’re tense, me being one of those people. We freeze up and feel like we need to make “that” pass to a certain person.

Why is defense a big part of your team’s game?

Our defense is what’s winning us games. Offense is definitely a strong factor as well. I think we hold teams to about 30 points a game or so, so our defense is definitely winning us games.

What is one thing people may not know about you?

I can juggle. I’m actually really good, and I taught myself how to juggle.

