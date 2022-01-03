Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Jenna Tallman

Monday, January 3, 2022 | 10:34 AM

Latrobe’s Jenna Tallman will play her college softball at Pitt-Johnstown.

Jenna Tallman Latrobe softball

Last season’s game against Indiana may have ended the season for Latrobe’s softball season, but it also marked the last time Jenna Tallman caught her older sister Jordan in a high school game.

The younger Tallman, who is preparing to start her senior season, was a Tribune-Review All-Star behind the dish last season. She was sentimental about being able to catch her sister.

“Just being able to have that connection with my sister for the last time was amazing,” Tallman said.

The interesting thing about that is Jenna Tallman is not a natural catcher. She primarily plays third base, and you will also see her at first and at the corner outfield spots.

She caught a lot last year so she could feel more connected with her sister.

“We were able to come up with pitch calls together, sit down after the games and talk to each other about our expectations for the next game,” Tallman said.

Recently, Tallman signed with Pitt-Johnstown to play softball, and her intended major is environmental science.

Before her senior season begins, Jenna Tallman took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A.

How did you get started with softball?

When I was younger, my sister brought home a flyer from school. She started playing softball, and I actually thought it was volleyball, so of course I wanted to play. All my friends played in my grade, but basically I started playing because of my sister.

What are expectations like heading into the season?

This year we really need to focus on playing as a team together and hitting for the most part.

What do you feel you have left to accomplish in your senior season?

I’m looking forward to being a leader this year. I really think that’s important to instill in the lower classmen and for our juniors to see what they should represent when they become seniors. So I think that’s really important because we kind of lacked that this past year. Then personal goals, just kind of going out every game, not getting caught up in any drama, just leaving it all out on the field.

How does your versatility help your game, and why is it important?

As far as travel ball and college coaches, they always want to see how you can play different positions because when you get to college, you never know where you’re going to play. You might be a third baseman and end up a center fielder. You just never know. In case anybody gets hurt, or especially with covid, you never know what’s going to happen, so you always have to be ready to play wherever.

What is your biggest strength?

I would say being a leader or getting people together just to have fun.

Is there an area where you think you could improve?

My facial expressions.

Why did you choose Pitt-Johnstown?

It was close to home. I wanted to stay closer. It’s about 45 minutes away from me. It’s a smaller school. Honestly, I had no idea where I wanted to go. I was looking more at Slippery Rock for their majors. Then I got an email from (Pitt-Johnstown), toured the campus and I absolutely loved it.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

I also play field hockey. I played my sophomore year, and then I wasn’t able to come back to the team after that because of playing travel softball. So it kind of didn’t allow me to play. But I really liked playing with my friends and getting a little mental break from softball.

