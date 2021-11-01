Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Ligonier Valley’s Haley Stormer

By:

Monday, November 1, 2021 | 10:09 AM

Submitted Ligonier Valley’s Haley Stormer Submitted Ligonier Valley’s Haley Stormer Previous Next

Haley Stormer

Ligonier Valley

The Ligonier Valley volleyball team just rejoined the WPIAL last year, and the Rams have made the playoffs and won a postseason game in both seasons since.

This year, after clinching a playoff spot in the final days of the regular season, Ligonier Valley defeated Chartiers-Houston in a Class 2A preliminary-round game before losing to top seed North Catholic in the first round.

Coach Emily Daugherty and assistant coach Amber Tutino have been leading the team for three seasons, and they seem to have left a lasting impact on their players.

“(Daugherty and Tutino) coaching us was one of my best memories,” senior Haley Stormer said.

Stormer pivoted to outside hitter this season, and she benefited from the move. She has seven college offers on the table.

“I’m trying to narrow down my options right now,” Stormer said.

Now that the Rams’ season is over, Stormer took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started playing volleyball?

There were only a couple sports offered in middle school, so I started playing in seventh grade since my sisters played for one year. It was just something to make friends. Then after the first day of mandatories, I really just started taking off with the sport and I practiced every single day. I started playing club that year and I just never stopped playing.

How stressful were those final few games?

Very stressful. We practiced very hard, and we pushed ourselves to the limit. I think in our last game, we were just shot from every other game. We played so hard. We all played our hearts out on the court, and no one gave up anything.

How do you think the season went for the team?

I think we really excelled and came together as a team towards the end. During the beginning, we were still trying to figure out our positions because some people got moved around. We had a sophomore setter (Saylor Clise) come up, and she really had to fill the position of our senior last year leaving. She had to adjust to the new position and to the new players. I think that everyone pretty much stepped up to the plate and did a good job.

How do you think you did personally?

I think I did pretty well. There (were) a lot of different things I had to do this year. Last year, I was in a leadership position, but this year was a little different since I had to change positions for school. I’ve always been a middle, and this year, I had to play outside and back row. It was just a little bit of a change, but I think I was really able to take on that challenge.

What is your biggest strength?

Finding the weakness on the court of the other team and really working with my team and leading my team to be the best that we can.

Is there an area where you think you could improve?

Really picking up more shot options with my swing. I feel like there’s a lot of different shots I could hit, so I really want to work on expanding my options.

Do you play any other sports?

I do track and field.

Which sport do you like more?

Volleyball. I just feel like there’s more of a team environment during volleyball, and there’s a lot more separation during track. Throwers are with throwers and runners are with runners. I feel like volleyball, no matter what position you (play), you all have to play together as a team and really push each other to be the best.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

I’m very into animals. I love getting new animals. I have a lot of fish. I have a turtle, dogs and chickens. I just really love being surrounded by animals.

Tags: Ligonier Valley