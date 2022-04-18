Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Yough’s Emma Augustine

By:

Monday, April 18, 2022 | 9:22 AM

Bob Smith | Mon Valley Independent Yough’s Emma Augustine delivers a pitch against Elizabeth Forward last season.

As the only senior on the Yough softball team, pitcher Emma Augustine is obviously in a leadership position.

She’s even helping to groom her successor in the circle for the Cougars.

Right behind Augustine on the pitching depth chart is Sidney Bergman, a freshman.

Augustine has gotten close with Bergman, and Augustine is like a mentor to her.

“She’s my girl out there,” Augustine said. “She knows how Yough softball goes. I think she’ll do great next season.”

Last season, Yough softball was 12-6 overall and 7-5 in a section that included WPIAL semifinalists Elizabeth Forward and West Mifflin.

Augustine put up an impressive 1.71 ERA while striking out 140 batters.

Three players graduated, leaving the team with some open spots.

Most of those spots have been filled by freshmen and sophomores. Aside from Augustine, junior McKenzie Pritts is the only other upperclassman.

This team might look different than last year, but the goal remains the same: win the section.

“Last season, I wish we didn’t go out the way we did,” Augustine said of their WPIAL quarterfinal loss to eventual WPIAL and PIAA champion Beaver.

At the start of her senior season, Augustine, who is going to cosmetology school in the fall, took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started with softball?

My dad asked me to play when I was 9. That’s how it all got started.

What is your approach to pitching?

I try to pitch for them to hit it, where we want it hit. It’s not my intention (to get strikeouts), but it sure looks nice.

What do you feel like there is left to accomplish both as a team and individually?

As a team, I want to win our section. That is my goal for this year. My girls know my goal, and hopefully that’s their goal as well.

How are you approaching being a leader on this young team?

I’m trying to take a leadership role. They’re young. They don’t have experience, at least not with high school. We’re working out our kinks that we have. But I think they’ll get it and they’ll look great.

What is your biggest strength?

I tend not to get flustered. If I make mistakes, it’s OK. It just happens, and then you just move on.

Is there an area where you think you could improve?

I’m always looking to improve. I’m looking to improve on my spots more. I’m working on a riseball. We’ll see how that goes.

What does Coach Dutch Harvey bring to the team?

He brings the oomph we need. He keeps us going.

Tags: Yough