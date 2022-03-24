Westmoreland softball primer: Teams, players, games to watch
Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 3:44 PM
Friday is opening day for high school softball in the WPIAL. Here are some particulars to get you started on a new season.
Teams to watch
Norwin — The Knights have pitching and power and are ranked No. 2 in Class 6A.
Hempfield — New coach Tina Madison takes over for the legendary Bob Kalp and plans to keep the 6A No. 3 Spartans in the title hunt. Kalp will throw out the first pitch in Friday’s opener.
Penn-Trafford — Three years removed from a PIAA 5A championship, the Warriors, No. 4 to open the year, are aiming for another playoff run.
Yough — Coach Dutch Harvey has another balanced contender on the diamond in 4A. The Cougars are ranked No. 4.
Mt. Pleasant — The returning WPIAL and PIAA 3A champs still know how to use the business end of the bat. The Vikings are ranked No. 1.
Southmoreland — Another talented team that will score some runs, the fourth-ranked Scotties will be a tough out in 3A.
Ligonier Valley — With arguably the best pitcher in the WPIAL, the second-ranked Rams will be stingy again, but can the offense keep the bar raised for WPIAL and PIAA title runs?
Players to watch
Emma Augustine, Sr., P, Yough
Izzy DePalma, Jr., C, Derry
Toryn Fulton, Fr., OF, Franklin Regional
Maddie Griffin, Sr., P, Ligonier Valley
Emma Henry, Jr., P, Greensburg Central Catholic
Katie Hutter, Sr., OF, Mt. Pleasant
Madi Kessler, Jr., OF, Norwin
Olivia Kline, Sr., IF, Hempfield
Amarah McCutcheon, So., SS, Southmoreland
Marin Metikosh, Jr., OF, Belle Vernon
Madison Nguyen, Jr., IF, Franklin Regional
Mia Smith, Sr., P, Penn-Trafford
Jenna Tallman, Sr., 3B, Latrobe
Kayla Williams, So., P, Latrobe
Openers to watch
Friday’s games
Mt. Pleasant at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Greensburg CC at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 4:30 p.m.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
