Westmoreland trio walks line between being coach, dad

By: Paul Schofield

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 | 7:03 PM

shane dunlap | tribune-review Penn-Trafford’s Brett Ginther listens to instruction father Rich Ginther, who also is the Warriors’ coach. Penn-Trafford’s Brett Ginther listens to instruction from his head coach, and father, Rich Ginther, while wrestling Franklin Regional’s Mario Sarnic in the 126-pound bout Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 during team wrestling meet against Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford High School. Penn-Trafford’s head coach Rich Ginther (right) shouts as his son Brett Ginther wrestles Franklin Regional’s Mario Sarnic in the 126-pound bout Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 during team wrestling meet against Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford High School. Previous Next

Three Westmoreland County wrestling coaches have something in common: They are coaching their sons, and they are having a blast.

Greensburg Salem’s Randy Parsley, Penn-Trafford’s Rich Ginther and Derry’s Mike Weinell are trying their best to achieve a balance as a coach and dad.

When Parsley talks about his son, Sage, he gets emotional. Ginther gets butterflies watching his son, Brett, wrestle, and Weinell said it’s a special feeling being with Trey.

Friday at the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association tournament, at least Parsley and Weinell hope to help their sons earn medals, preferably gold.

Brett Ginther will miss the tournament because of an injury to the pinky finger on his right hand.

“I hope to be back for the individual tournament in February,” Brett Ginther said. “I like him in the corner. We can talk at practice or at home.

“He knows what he’s talking about. It brings us closer. Sure we butt heads sometimes, but, normally, I’m the idiot.”

Injuries have hurt the younger Ginther’s progress over the years, but Coach Ginther said it still has been a blast.

“When he was in junior high, I missed a lot of his matches,” Ginther said. “When he got up to the varsity, it was something I was looking forward to. Unfortunately, injuries have hampered most of his high school career, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Ginther said its tough separating coach and dad.

“It’s probably the toughest have tough losses,” Brett said. “Mom makes sure I leave things at the match and not bring things home.”

Weinell said he Trey has a special bond, and he’s done it prior with his older son, Cody.

“It’s a different animal with Trey,” Weinell said. “Cody was different. It’s tough sometimes. You’re still a dad, and you’re also a coach. Sometimes it’s harder at practice.

“The wrestlers respect you. Trey does well with me. I’ve coached him all the way through since little league and football. It’s not like I haven’t been there. It’s different compared to some. We’ll see what it’s like when he’s done.”

Coach Weinell said it will be interesting when he’s not around and see how it changes. The Weinells said it gets interesting at home.

“We’ve had dinner conversations about stuff,” Coach Weinell said. “You try not to bring it home with you, but it’s hard.”

But overall, it’s an awesome experience. I don’t know if I would not want to coach him. It’s pretty cool, Cody was one thing, and Trey is more independent. It will be tough when he’s done.”

Trey Weinell said his dad can be tough, especially on him.

“It’s good for me because it makes me a better person and a better son,” Trey said. “He doesn’t take it easy on me and Dom (DeLuca). It’s pretty special.

“If I do something wrong, I hear it when we’re at home. But if I do something good, I hear it, too.”

Parsley said he enjoys coaching Sage because he’s a good kid who listens.

“I get choked up when he’s wrestling.” Randy Parsley said. “Sage is finally getting to wrestle at the weight he wants, and he’s doing well. He just placed for the first time.”

Parsley placed seventh Friday at the Southmoreland Wrestling Tournament.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

Tags: Derry Area, Greensburg-Salem, Penn-Trafford