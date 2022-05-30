Westmoreland WPIAL softball playoff capsule preview for May 31, 2022

Monday, May 30, 2022 | 5:36 PM

Bill Beckner | Tribune-Review Southmoreland softball players stand on the bench after seeing a snake in front of them during a WPIAL Class 3A playoff game against Derry at Norwin on May 17. Southmoreland won, 5-4.

Today’s game

Third-place consolation

Class 3A

Southmoreland (13-4) vs. South Allegheny (13-4)

3 p.m. Tuesday at Norwin

Players to watch: Amarah McCutcheon, Southmoreland; Breena Komarnisky, South Allegheny

Extra bases: It’s simple: The winner advances to the state tournament and the loser turns in uniforms. Southmoreland was in this same position last year. After losing in the semifinals, the Scotties met Avonworth in the third-place game and lost, 3-2. This year, they lost to Avonworth in the semis, 3-0, and will have to get past section foe South Allegheny to make the PIAA tournament. The Scotties were limited to just three hits in Tuesday’s semifinal. Their last PIAA berth came in 2018 after they won the WPIAL title. … South Allegheny swept Southmoreland in two section games by scores of 6-4 and 5-3. In Tuesday’s 5-4 semifinal loss to Deer Lakes, Komarnisky went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and struck out seven as the losing pitcher. The Section 3 champion Gladiators have not advanced to the state playoffs since 2011. The state playoffs begin June 6.

