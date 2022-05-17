Westmoreland WPIAL softball playoff capsules: Games for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By:

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 | 5:20 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin pitcher Angelina Pepe celebrates with Bailey Snowberger during their WPIAL Class 6A first-round playoff win over Baldwin on Monday.

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

8-Norwin (6-9) vs. 1-Hempfield (12-3)

3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Penn-Trafford

Winner plays: Winner of 5-Bethel Park (9-8) vs. 4-Seneca Valley (10-6), May 25 (time, site TBD)

Players to watch: Angelina Pepe, Sr., Norwin; Margaret Howard, So., Hempfield

Extra bases: Norwin overpowered No. 9 Baldwin in the first round in an 11-1, six-inning victory. Pepe continued her strong play of late, earning the win behind nine strikeouts and zero walks. She allowed five hits and helped her cause with two home runs and three RBIs. Junior Emma Novotnak added two hits. The Lady Knights made the semifinals last year. … Hempfield beat Norwin twice by the same 10-7 score in Section 2 play this season. In the first game, Emily Griffith doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Hannah Uhrenek homered and had two RBIs. Mallory Wensel homered twice and Pepe once for Norwin. In the second meeting, Hempfield’s Riley Miller was the winning pitcher with nine K’s, and she drove in four. Bailey Snowberger doubled twice for Norwin. Hempfield is making its seventh consecutive quarterfinal appearance. The Spartans made the semifinals from 2015-21 (no season in 2020).

Class 4A

First round

4-Yough (12-3) vs. 13-Blackhawk (5-8)

3 p.m. Wednesday at Plum

Winner plays: Winner of 12-Knoch (9-9) vs. 5-Montour (12-5), Monday in quarterfinals (time, site TBD)

Players to watch: Emma Augustine, Sr., Yough; Emma Muir, Sr., Blackhawk

Last year’s finish: Yough — Lost to Beaver, 7-3, in quarterfinals; Blackhawk — Lost to Highlands, 12-0, in first round

Extra bases: Yough has won 9 of its past 11 games, the losses a pair of shutouts against Elizabeth Forward (5-0) and Penn-Trafford (1-0). The Cougars have home run power but also can play small ball. Augustine is a team leader in the circle. … Blackhawk comes from a tough Section 3, which produced five playoff teams. The Cougars tied New Castle for fourth place. They have lost three of their past four games.

11-New Castle (6-8) vs. 6-Belle Vernon (11-7)

5 p.m. Wednesday at Plum

Winner plays: 3-Burrell (11-1) on Monday in quarterfinals (time, site TBD)

Players to watch: Juliana Evans, Sr., New Castle; Maren Metikosh, Jr., Belle Vernon

Last year’s finish: Belle Vernon — Lost to Burrell, 3-2, in first round; New Castle — Did not qualify

Extra bases: New Castle is back in the postseason after going 3-11 a season ago. The Red Hurricanes have put up some big run totals but also have allowed some. They played just two nonsection games. … Belle Vernon finished third in a heavy-hitting Section 2 behind Elizabeth Forward and Yough, teams that swept the Leopards. The home run-hitting Metikosh can change momentum with one swing. The Leopards can go punch-for-punch with most teams.

Class 2A

First round

14-Bentworth (4-9) vs. 3-Ligonier Valley (14-3)

5 p.m. Wednesday at Norwin

Winner plays: Winner of 11-Mohawk (8-7) vs. 6-OLSH (8-3) on Monday in quarterfinals (time, site TBD)

Players to watch: Kylie Glaze, Fr., Bentworth; Cheyenne Piper, So., Ligonier Valley

Last year’s finish: Bentworth — Lost to California, 14-1, in preliminary round; Ligonier Valley — Lost to Shenango, 3-1, in WPIAL semifinals

Extra bases: Bentworth dropped it final four games of the regular season but managed to secure a playoff spot out of Section 3. Glaze has potential but also watch senior Laura Vittone. … Ligonier Valley, the returning state runner-up, has a lethal pitching tandem in senior Maddie Griffin and Piper that has produced five no-hitters and two perfect games. Griffin, a Youngstown State commit, had a 21-strikeout perfect game against Seton LaSalle, but she has an injured throwing hand and might not play. Offensively, keep an eye on Peyton LaVale, Piper and Sydnee Foust, a freshman catcher.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

