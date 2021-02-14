What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Feb. 15, 2021: Inter-class boys showdown looms

Sunday, February 14, 2021 | 10:04 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Cam Rowell (left) will face Upper St. Clair on Monday.

A big Class 6A vs. Class 5A boys basketball game highlights the district Monday schedule. It’s a battle of the Panthers as Upper St. Clair hosts Franklin Regional.

Franklin Regional is a half-game behind Penn Hills for first place in Section 3-5A, but it has lost two of three, including a mercy-rule loss to Gateway in its last outing.

Upper St. Clair is even in the loss column (none) with Mt. Lebanon in Section 2-6A. USC has won five straight since its only loss of the season to Fox Chapel.

You can watch this cat fight starting at 7:30 p.m. on HSSN.

3A section leaders square off

One of the top girls basketball games in the WPIAL on Monday is a battle of section leaders in Class 3A with a combined overall record of 20-2.

Visiting Brentwood remains undefeated with an 11-0 record overall. The Spartans are on top of Section 3-3A, and this is their second nonsection contest. The Spartans crushed Brownsville in their other out-of-section experience.

Host South Park is 9-2 overall with a 7-0 mark and in first place in Section 2-3A. The Eagles are coming off their second defeat of the season, a five-point loss to Lincoln Park.

The WPIAL basketball steering committee will appreciate this contest because it will help shape the top five or six seeds in Class 3A when the brackets are released next week.

Presidents on the hardwood

Monday is President’s Day, so to mark the holiday. The Washington boys basketball team will hit the court as it visits Albert Gallatin in a nonsection contest.

Both the Prexies and Colonials are 8-4 overall.

While President’s Day honors George Washington and Abraham Lincoln specifically, another former President is Thomas Jefferson.

On Monday, both the Jaguars boys and girls basketball teams hit the road to the fancy new digs at Peters Township to face the Indians in a couple of nonsection contests.

