What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Jan. 30, 2023: Stretch run begins in girls basketball

By:

Sunday, January 29, 2023 | 10:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Lauren Atwell scores past Kiski’s Rikiya Garcia-Broaden during their game on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Kiski Area High School.

There are two weeks left in the WPIAL girls basketball regular season, and the “Stretch Run” begins with a bang on Monday night.

There are six games involving the top two teams in their section fighting for at least a share of the section lead.

Section 2-5A goes one better with the top four teams in the standings going head-to-head — first-place Mars (13-3) hosts Armstrong (15-3) while Fox Chapel (12-6) visits Hampton (12-5).

The front-running Fightin’ Planets are 7-1 in the section and have a one-game lead over the 6-2 Talbots, and a game- and-a-half lead over both the River Hawks and Foxes, who are each 6-3 in the section.

In the first meetings between these clubs Jan. 5, Mars rolled past host Armstrong, 55-36, and visiting Hampton edged Fox Chapel the next night, 57-54.

Monday main events

Those six games with first place up for grabs are big because they all match first-place teams with a one-game lead over the second-place team.

If the front-runners win, they open up a two-game lead with only three games left in section play.

If the trailing teams win, they forge a first-place tie with only a week and a half left in the regular season.

In Section 1-6A, Butler (10-7) visits Norwin (14-3). The host Knights are tied with North Allegheny (11-4) for first place with 5-1 records, one game ahead of Butler at 4-2.

In Section 1-3A, Laurel (15-1) travels to defending district and state champion Neshannock (11-6). The Spartans are a perfect 6-0 in the section, one game ahead of the 5-1 Lancers.

In Section 2-3A, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-5) hosts Avonworth (11-5). Both the Chargers and Antelopes are tied for first place with section record of 5-1, one game ahead of Keystone Oaks (12-6, 4-2). Avonworth beat OLSH in the first meeting, 50-43.

In Section 3-2A, Greensburg Central Catholic (16-3) is at Serra Catholic (12-2). The first-place Centurions have not lost in section play, sporting a 9-0 record and leading the Eagles, who are 7-1, by a game and a half.

In Section 4-2A, Washington (13-4) plays at Chartiers-Houston (12-6). The Little Prexies are 8-0 and have a half-game lead over the 8-1 Buccaneers. The first meeting of the season was a low-scoring affair with Wash High winning, 34-26.

In Section 1-A, Union (11-6) is home to Bishop Canevin (7-6). The Scotties are 3-1 in the small section that has only four teams, a half-game behind the 3-0 Crusaders.

Mat postseason play begins

The 2023 WPIAL team wrestling playoffs begin Monday with two preliminary-round matches in both Class 3A and 2A.

In Class 3A, Fox Chapel takes on Bethel Park for the No. 16 seed. The winner advances to the first round Wednesday to face defending champion Waynesburg Central.

Also in 3A, Kiski Area hosts Penn-Trafford. The winner is the No. 15 seed and will take on Canon-McMillan in the first round Wednesday.

In the 2A tournament, Carlynton will host Southmoreland for the No. 16 seed with the winner traveling to top-seeded Burgettstown for a first-round match Wednesday.

Also at Carlynton, Valley will battle Jefferson-Morgan for the No. 15 seed and a trip to defending champion Quaker Valley on Wednesday.

The first round and quarterfinals are Wednesday, with the semifinals and finals slated for Saturday.

The 3A semifinals and championships are at Peters Township while the 2A final four and title matches are at Chartiers-Houston.