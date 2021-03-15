What to watch for in WPIAL sports for March 16, 2021: State playoffs tip off

Monday, March 15, 2021 | 11:14 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Cam Phillips steals the ball from Upper St. Clair’s Alexandra Prunzik during the WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball final on Saturday.

With the WPIAL basketball championships in the books, the focus turns from the district postseason to the state playoffs.

While the freshly golden minted 12 WPIAL boys and girls champs won’t enter the PIAA playoffs until the quarterfinals on Friday and Saturday this week, the state playoffs begin with first-round games Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here are the Tuesday opening-round contests that will set up the quarterfinals games against the WPIAL winners on Friday.

• Boys 5A: DuBois vs. Cathedral Prep with winner at New Castle on Friday

• Boys 3A: Brookville vs. Chestnut Ridge with winner at Ellwood City on Friday

• Boys A: Berlin-Brothersvalley vs. Farrell with winner at Bishop Canevin on Friday

• Girls 6A: Altoona vs. McDowell with winner at North Allegheny on Friday

• Girls 3A: Everett vs. Punxsutawney with winner at Mohawk on Friday

• Girls 2A: Windber vs. Keystone with winner at Neshannock on Friday

Hockey madness

With a couple of weeks left in the high school hockey regular season, every section game in a tight race could lead to a change in the standings.

Such is the case Tuesday when Montour visits Meadville in a PIAA Class AA contest.

Currently in the AA Northwest Division, the Spartans are in first place with 16 points while the Bulldogs are right behind them with 15 points.