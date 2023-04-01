What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 1, 2023: A few softball teams set to hit diamond

By:

Friday, March 31, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Tribune-Review

Foul weather in Western Pa. is a bonus for those softball teams that planned some business trips down south.

Burrell (1-2) will complete its Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach with a game against Moore Catholic out of New York.

West Allegheny (2-0) has two games set for Saturday at the Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The Indians play Atherton, Ky. at 11 a.m. and face Miami East, Ohio at 5 p.m.

Back home, West Mifflin (4-1) is slated to host former section foe Elizabeth Forward (5-0) in a nonsection battle of top 4A teams on the turf.

Indoor tourneys

April could have a stormy start. When weather gets foul outside, you don’t have to be a fool to know the best place to be is indoors.

If you are a boys volleyball fan, there are several tournaments district teams are participating in Saturday.

Both Peters Township and Seneca Valley will be hosting tournaments this weekend, along with action at Derry and up north at Northeastern.

Section play in WPIAL boys volleyball resumes for most teams Tuesday.

North and south

There are only a couple of WPIAL nonsection baseball games slated for Saturday, two of which features district teams hosting nondistrict schools.

New Castle (0-2) is set to host Kennedy Catholic from District 10, while Uniontown (0-1) will be home to Parkersburg South out of West Virginia.

The Red Hurricane game is set for noon while the Red Raiders contest is at 12:30 p.m.