What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 12, 2022: Repeat softball champs square off

By:

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Laurel’s Abbie Miles rounds the bases after homering against Frazier in a 2021 WPIAL Class 2A semifinal.

Seven years ago, the Neshannock softball team was in search of a trifecta of district softball crowns after winning WPIAL Class A championships in 2013 and 2014.

This spring, Laurel is taking it a step further by trying to win a fourth straight district softball championship after winning Class 2A titles in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

On Wednesday, the two teams tied for the top spot in Section 4-2A collide for the first of two meetings.

The top-ranked Spartans are a perfect 4-0 overall, with three of those victories coming in the section.

The host Lancers are 2-0 overall with both triumphs coming in the section.

Last season, Laurel won both games, outscoring the Lancers, 10-0, in the shutout wins.

Despite winning the WPIAL title in 2019, the Spartans lost both of their regular season games to the Lancers, fueling Laurel’s thirst for postseason success three years ago.

Hump Day make-ups

Monday was a washout for most of the district baseball games, making for a busy Wednesday as most of the section postponements were moved to 48 hours later.

Here are a couple of key WPIAL baseball contests now set for hump day with updated status following Tuesday’s action.

• Mt. Lebanon (3-0) at Norwin (2-1) for first place in Section 2-6A

• South Fayette (2-1) at West Allegheny (3-0) for first place in Section 3-5A

• Thomas Jefferson (2-0) at Peters Township (2-0) for a share of first place with Bethel Park in Section 4-5A

Love the postseason

The first district spring championship will be decided Wednesday with the finals of the 2022 WPIAL singles tennis championships.

In Class 3A, South Fayette senior Jake Patterson is one win away from repeating as champion. In the finals, the top-seed will face No. 2 seed Trey Davidson of North Allegheny.

Patterson was dominant in losing only two games in the first three rounds. Davidson needed a third set to edge Andrew Allen of Franklin Regional in the 3A semifinals.

Allen will face Kyle Broadhurst of Central Catholic in the 3A consolation match.

The top two seeds also advanced to the finals in Class 2A. North Catholic senior Nicolas Scheller, the 2021 winner, will try to make it two straight district crowns Wednesday when he faces Mike Sirianni of Quaker Valley.

The 2A consolation match, where the winner earns a spot in the PIAA singles tournament, will see Josh Dunham of Mars go up against Drew Dimidjian of Thomas Jefferson.

The event will be held indoors at the Pure Athletex Sportsplex in Wexford starting at noon.