What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 14, 2023: Undefeated Montour faces test

By:

Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Tribune-Review

There are seven undefeated teams in WPIAL softball, and all but one are alone in first place in their section.

The lone exception is Montour.

The Spartans have won all six games they have played this season and are a perfect 4-0 in Section 3-4A.

They enter Friday’s game technically in second place, although that could change by the end of the day.

Chartiers Valley sits atop the section with a 5-0 record. The Colts are 8-1 overall and have won seven straight.

The two meet for sole possession of the section lead when Montour hosts Chartiers Valley at 4 p.m. Friday.

More fights for first

There are two other showdowns between undefeated section teams set for Friday.

In Section 4-5A, Thomas Jefferson travels to Trinity as both teams tied for first place with section records of 3-0. The Jaguars are 8-1 overall while the Hillers’ overall record is 7-1.

In Section 1-A, Union welcomes South Side where the winner will take over first place. The defending champion Scotties are 5-0 in the section and 7-1 overall while the visiting Rams are a half-game back with a 4-0 section record and a mark of 4-1 overall.

Friday baseball

There are 27 nonsection baseball games scheduled for Friday and one section contest.

In Section 1-6A, North Allegheny concludes its three-game series with a trip north to Butler.

The Tigers are trying to sweep all three games after beating the Golden Tornado by a combined score of 16-2 in the first two wins.

A win on Friday would bump North Allegheny into a tie for first place with Seneca Valley at 3-0.

A Butler victory would improve the Golden Tornado to 3-3 in section play.