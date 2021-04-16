What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 17, 2021: Section hopefuls meet on softball diamond

Friday, April 16, 2021 | 11:53 PM

Two of the top teams in Section 3-3A collide in a Saturday softball special.

While Southmoreland sits in first place with a 3-0 section record, the two teams hot on its trail meet when Mt. Pleasant hosts Waynesburg.

The Vikings are 2-0 in the section and trail the Scotties (3-0) by a half-game.

The Raiders are 2-1 after suffering their first section loss Thursday to Southmoreland.

Game time is scheduled for 10 a.m.

More section softball

There are three other WPIAL section softball games slated for Saturday.

In Section 2-6A, Butler visits North Allegheny. Both teams are under .500 overall. However, the Tigers are 2-1 in the section while Golden Tornado is still searching for its first section victory.

In Section 4-2A, Laurel visits Freedom. The Spartans have won three straight while the Bulldogs are searching for their first section triumph.

In Section 2-A, Avella is at Greensburg Central Catholic. Both the Eagles and Centurions have yet to win a section game.

Ranked and ready

After their nonsection baseball game was postponed Friday, two ranked teams in their respective classifications are set to meet Saturday when Mars travels to North Allegheny.

The host Tigers are 7-1 and have won five straight games. NA was ranked No. 2 in 6A in last week’s Trib HSSN baseball rankings.

The Fightin’ Planets are 4-3 overall and trying to snap a two-game losing streak, both to Plum. Mars was ranked No. 4 in Class 5A last week, although that may change when the new rankings are released this weekend.

First pitch is set for 4 p.m.