What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 19, 2022: Section contenders collide in boys volleyball

By:

Monday, April 18, 2022 | 9:14 PM

Tribune-Review

Tuesday will probably be another good day in Western Pa. to use your inside voice.

So get ready to make a lot of noise when eastern rivals collide with first place up for grabs in Class 3A boys volleyball.

Nearing the midway point of section play, Norwin is a perfect 5-0 and in first place in Section 3-3A.

The Knights hold a one-game lead over both Hempfield and Penn-Trafford, who are 4-1 in the section.

On Tuesday, Norwin hosts Penn-Trafford.

Last year, the Knights were bumped in the district quarterfinals by eventual champion North Allegheny while the Warriors reached the district semifinals before losing to Seneca Valley.

There are three other battles for at least a share of the section lead, all in WPIAL Class 2A on Tuesday.

• In Section 1, Montour (3-1) is at North Catholic (3-0).

• In Section 2, Gateway (3-0) hosts Plum (2-1).

• In Section 3, Keystone Oaks (2-1) travels scross the street to face defending champion Seton LaSalle (4-0)

Chasing QV

Thus far, boys lacrosse teams in Section 1-2A are looking up at first place Quaker Valley.

Two teams nipping on the heels of the 3-0 Quakers are scheduled to meet Tuesday when Trinity hosts South Fayette.

The Hillers are a half-game back with a 2-0 section record while the Lions are one game back with a 2-1 section mark.

These teams nearly met in the WPIAL quarterfinals a year ago.

South Fayette was the No. 4 seed and had a first-round bye. Trinity was the No. 12 seed and if it would have upset No. 5 Hampton, the Hillers and Lions would have met in the elite eight.

South Fayette did reach the district semifinals and qualified for the PIAA postseason with a consolation-round win over North Catholic.

Tennis doubles sectionals

WPIAL boys tennis continues its postseason schedule Tuesday with the start of the doubles sectionals.

Each of the four Class 3A and 2A sections will hold a two-day tournament to determine the qualifiers for the 2022 WPIAL boys doubles tennis championships next week.

Each school can submit no more than two players for the sectionals.

The first round, quarterfinals and semifinals will take place Tuesday with the championship and consolation matches slated for Wednesday.

The top four players from each section will advance to the district championships.

Weather permitting, the host sites will be:

• Section 1-3A at Franklin Regional

• Section 2-3A at North Allegheny

• Section 3-3A at Fox Chapel

• Section 4-3A at Bethel Park

• Section 1-2A at Norwin

• Section 2-2A at Blackhawk

• Section 3-2A at Valley

• Section 4-2A at Sewickley Academy Courts at Nichols Field