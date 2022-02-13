What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 14, 2022: Basketball brackets to be unveiled

Sunday, February 13, 2022 | 3:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero scores past Lincoln Park’s L.A. Pratt during their Section 2-4A game on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Midland.

On this Monday, drive time is prime time.

It may say Valentine’s Day on the calendar, but it is Christmas for area high school basketball fans as Trib HSSN unveils the brackets for the 2022 WPIAL boys and girls basketball playoffs.

Once again, the TribLive High School Sports Network will begin exclusive broadcast coverage of the 2022 boys and girls basketball playoffs with the release of the brackets during the WPIAL Basketball Playoff Pairings Show.

Join us as we unveil each of the 12 boys and girls basketball tournaments, plus discuss some of the surprises along with the matchups and possible future showdowns.

The show is sponsored by Slippery Rock University and will begin at 5 p.m. only on Trib HSSN.

A perfect ending?

Four WPIAL boys basketball teams and one district girls hoops squad enter the final day of the regular season in search of perfection.

All five area teams that have a zero in the loss column will be in action Monday trying to remain undefeated heading into the postseason.

• North Hills (21-0) will host Shaler.

• Laurel Highlands (20-0) will host Uniontown.

• Quaker Valley (19-0) will visit Thomas Jefferson.

• Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-0) will host Ambridge.

On the girls side, Blackhawk (20-0) will visit Norwin.

City League finales

Not only is the WPIAL wrapping up the high school basketball regular season, so is the City League.

The regular season for the girls concludes Monday with a pair of games as Carrick (0-7) visits Westinghouse (4-2) and Allderdice (5-3) hosts Perry (2-5).

On Tuesday, the boys wrap up district play as first-place Allderdice (9-0) hosts Carrick (4-5) and Perry (3-6) visits Brashear (3-6) with a playoff berth at stake.

