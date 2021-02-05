What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 6, 2021: North Allegheny hosts showcase

Friday, February 5, 2021 | 11:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins battles North Hills’ Royce Parham for a rebound Jan. 26.

On many Saturdays during the high school basketball regular season, schools will host a one-day event in order to raise money for good causes.

There haven’t been as many of those this season due to covid-19 restrictions. However, one such event is taking place on Saturday at North Allegheny.

The Hoops for a Cure event will feature two quality girls and boys contests.

The first girls game will feature a matchup between two-time defending Class A champion Rochester and one of the top Class 5A teams in Hampton. Against a tough nonsection schedule, the Rams are 7-3 while the Talbots check in at 8-2 overall. The game is at noon and can be heard on HSSN.

The other girls game is defending Class 6A champion North Allegheny hosting Oakland Catholic. You can watch the game on HSSN at 2 p.m.

The first boys game will feature top 5 teams in their respective classifications as 5A top-ranked New Castle hosts 4A No. 5 Belle Vernon.

The game features three of the top guards in the district with Michael Wells and Sheldon Cox for the Red Hurricane and Devin Whitlock for the Leopards.

The finale pits Hampton against host North Allegheny. That game can be seen on HSSN, tipping off at 8 p.m.

Final four rematch

A year ago, Central Catholic and Mt. Lebanon battled for a spot in the WPIAL Class 6A championship game.

On Saturday, they square off in a nonsection matchup in Oakland at 2:30 p.m.

A year ago, Central Catholic was a No. 7 seed and had upset No. 2 Fox Chapel in the quarterfinals to earn a spot in the semifinals.

However, the Vikings’ hopes for district gold ended when No. 3 Mt. Lebanon prevailed, 48-32.

Both teams have had ups and downs this season.

Central Catholic entered Friday’s action with a 7-4 record having won four of its last five games. Mt. Lebanon is 5-4, but the Blue Devils have lost four of their last seven games.

Fight for first

Two of the top teams in Section 2-3A girls basketball will shoot it out for first place at high noon on Saturday.

South Park is a perfect 5-0 in the section and has won eight of nine games overall. They visit a McGuffey team that is a game back at 4-1 in the section, 4-2 overall.

This is the first meeting of the year between the two. They meet again at South Park in 11 days.

Waynesburg is also near the top of the section with a 5-1 record.