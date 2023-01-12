What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 12, 2023: Another chapter in South Fayette-Trinity rivalry

By:

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | 6:04 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Maddie Webber scores over McKeesport’s Kaylee Charles during a WPIAL Class 5A semifinal last season.

What makes a great rivalry?

One key ingredient is geography. When two schools are close to each other and battle in the same section, the heat is turned up on each meeting.

Then there is a history of postseason interaction. When two schools from the same section collide in the playoffs, the atmosphere is electric.

The South Fayette and Trinity girls basketball teams check both of those boxes.

The Lions and Hillers have been section foes going back to the old Class 3A days. Now the two are competing in Section 4-5A.

While they nearly played each other in last year’s WPIAL 5A playoffs (South Fayette was the No. 2 seed that went on to win it all while Trinity was the No. 3 seed), they have played each other on two of the biggest stages they could play on.

One was the WPIAL championship game when South Fayette defeated Trinity, 59-52 in the 2016 Class 3A finals. The other came a year later when the Hillers knocked out the Lions, 61-51, in the 2017 PIAA semifinals.

On Thursday, the two collide for the first of two meetings this season when the Hillers host the Lions.

Both teams are 3-0 and on top of the section standings. South Fayette is 11-2 overall and ranked No. 2 in the latest Trib HSSN Top 5, while Trinity comes in with a record of 7-3.

More unbeaten battles

South Fayette at Trinity isn’t the only WPIAL girls basketball game Thursday that pits two teams with perfect section records.

In Section 2-4A, Blackhawk visits Quaker Valley. Both teams are 3-0 in the section with the visiting Cougars a perfect 10-0 overall while the Quakers check in with a record of 9-4.

Also in Class 4A, in Section 3, Elizabeth Forward (9-4) travels to nearby Belle Vernon (7-5) with first place on the line. The hosts Leopards are in first place with a 5-0 section mark while the Warriors are a half-game back at 4-0.

In Section 2-2A, Burgettstown hosts Brentwood. Both teams are 3-0 and tied for first in the section. The visiting Spartans are an even 6-6 on the season while the Blue Devils have a 9-4 overall record.

Thursday night fights

While both teams are not perfect in section play, there are six more girls basketball games Thursday in which teams are fighting for at least a share of their section lead.

• In Section 1-6A, Norwin (3-0, 11-1) visits Pine-Richland (2-1, 6-4).

• In Section 1-5A, Indiana (4-0, 8-4) travels to Woodland Hills (3-1, 5-6).

• In Section 3-3A, Shady Side Academy (3-0, 11-1) hosts Deer Lakes (2-1, 4-9).

• In Section 1-2A, Freedom (4-0, 9-1) is at Aliquippa (4-1, 6-4).

• In Section 4-2A, California (3-1, 6-4) visits Washington (4-0, 8-4).

• In Section 1-A, Bishop Canevin (2-0, 6-5) plays host to Aquinas Academy (1-1, 10-2).

Tags: South Fayette, Trinity