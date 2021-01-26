What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 26, 2021: Section lead up for grabs

By:

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 | 12:04 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Kennedie Montue drives to the basket past Hampton’s Olivia Bianco during their game on Jan. 21.

One of the better matchups in the district on Tuesday is a girls basketball battle for at least a share of first place in Section 2-5A as Armstrong travels to Plum.

The River Hawks are alone in first place with a 2-0 section record and a perfect 3-0 overall mark.

Meanwhile, the host Mustangs are a half-game behind Hampton and one game back in the loss column behind Armstrong. Plum is 2-1 in the section and 2-2 overall.

This game features two of the top players in the class in Armstrong freshman Emma Paul and Plum senior Kennedie Montue.

You can watch the game on HSSN starting at 6 p.m.

Let the games begin

Coming into this week, only six WPIAL boys and girls basketball teams had yet to start their season due to covid-19 related issues.

Two were scheduled to tip off Monday and two more are hopefully set to go on Tuesday.

On the boys side, South Park will finally tip off with a Section 3-4A game at Mt. Pleasant.

For the girls, Mapletown makes its season debut in Section 2-A when they visit Jefferson-Morgan.