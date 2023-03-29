What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 29, 2023: 6A softball schools look for spark

By:

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 | 9:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Baldwin’s Grace Schumacher is mobbed by teammates after hitting a home run during their WPIAL Class 6A first-round playoff game against Norwin last season.

There are only nine teams in WPIAL 6A softball this season and after nearly one week of the 2023 campaign, nearly half of them are still looking for their first victory of the season.

Perhaps some home cooking will be the perfect remedy.

Three of the four winless teams are at home for section games Wednesday.

Baldwin has lost its first four games, including its section opener. The Highlanders will host Pine-Richland (1-0, 1-3).

Butler has dropped both of its games and its section opener. Now the Golden Tornado welcome Norwin (1-0, 3-1).

Canon-McMillan lost its only game thus far, a section loss to Norwin. The Big Macs will entertain North Allegheny (1-0, 4-1).

Finally, Mt. Lebanon lost its only game this season, but it was a nonsection contest. The Blue Devils open section play at Hempfield (0-1, 2-1).

Encore

On Monday, junior Toryn Fulton of Franklin Regional had one of the most explosive stat lines in district history.

Fulton was 6 for 6 with four home runs, two doubles, nine RBI and seven runs scored in the Panthers’ 28-19 nonsection softball victory over Plum in eight innings.

On Wednesday, Franklin Regional (1-1) host Shaler (3-0) in a 5A nonsection matchup.

This is a rematch of a 2022 WPIAL 5A first-round playoff game as the Titans beat the Panthers, 14-6.

One good, one not so good

Two defending WPIAL baseball champions are in action Wednesday with nonsection games. One of them is off to a good start while the other is struggling a bit.

Mt. Lebanon, the 2022 WPIAL 6A champion, is still looking for its first victory of the season following three losses. Wednesday’s challenge won’t be easy as the Blue Devils head north to take on a Seneca Valley team that is 2-0.

Class 5A defending champion West Allegheny hopes to improve to 3-0 on the young season as it hosts Central Valley (0-2).

Tags: Baldwin