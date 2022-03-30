What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 30, 2022: With sun shining, let’s play 2

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shenango pitcher Shane Cato celebrates with Santino Campoli after defeating Seton LaSalle, 2-1, in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game on June 2, 2021, at Wild Things Park.

After a frigid start to the 2022 district baseball season, temperatures near 70 degrees with no precipitation will be welcomed before the mercury dips again later in the week.

Teams will be scurrying to find playable fields to either get the first week of section games in or play a nonsection tune-up game before section play begins next week.

Four WPIAL teams will go the Ernie Banks route: “It’s a great day for a ball game. Let’s play two.”

In Section 3-4A, the top two teams from a year ago will square off in a doubleheader on the turf at West Mifflin.

The Titans won the section in 2021, finishing two games ahead of second-place Laurel Highlands.

The Mustangs and Titans’ twinbill begins at 1:30 p.m. and both games can be heard here on Trib HSSN.

In Section 2-2A, defending champion Shenango will battle former champion Neshannock in a section-opening doubleheader at Slippery Rock University.

The Wildcats won the section a year ago, finishing four games ahead of the Lancers. Shenango then went on to win the WPIAL gold and PIAA silver.

The second game of the two game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. can be seen on Trib HSSN.

Tick tock

The future of a 35-second shot clock in PIAA boys and girls basketball is on the agenda Wednesday when the PIAA basketball steering committee meets.

While other items will be discussed, the hot-button subject of bringing a shot clock into the state’s high school basketball game has garnered a lot of interest from school administrators, coaches, players and fans.

The National Federation of State High School Associations opened the door last year for individual states to add the shot clock to the high school game.

This decision will not be finalized Wednesday. The basketball committee will make a recommendation to the PIAA Board of Control, which must pass it before it becomes a reality.

Even then, the rule might not take effect until the 2023-2024 basketball season.

Champ vs. champ

Two Westmoreland County softball rivals that are coming off strong seasons are now scheduled to collide Wednesday after the original game Monday was postponed.

Section 2-6A champion Norwin hosts Section 2-5A champion Penn-Trafford.

The Knights cruised to their section crown in 2021, beating Hempfield and Pine-Richland by three games. Norwin was the No. 2 seed in the 6A playoffs but was stunned in its playoff opener by Canon-McMillan, 7-4.

The Warriors were the top seed in the 5A tournament last year but was upset in the quarterfinals by No. 8 seed and eventual champion North Hills, 6-1.

This is the season opener for Norwin while Penn-Trafford is off to a great start after beating defending 3A champion Mt. Pleasant, 5-3, last week.