What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 30, 2023: Softball section schedules ramp up

By:

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 | 10:39 PM

Tribune-Review

There are 21 WPIAL softball section games slated for Thursday as teams continue or begin their section schedule in Sections 2 and 3 in Class 4A, Sections 1 and 3 in Class 2A and Sections 1, 2 and 3 in Class A.

Two games match teams that are looking to improve to 2-0 in their section.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart visits Bentworth in Section 3-2A.

Both teams are 1-0 and tied with Burgettstown for the early lead in their section.

The Chargers are 2-1 overall while the Bearcats have split their first two games of the season.

The two met in the 2022 Class 2A quarterfinals when OLSH eliminated Bentworth, 12-2.

In Section 3-A, Jeannette hosts Monessen.

The two teams are 1-0 in the section, tied for the top spot with Leechburg.

The Jayhawks are a perfect 2-0 this season while the Greyhounds are even after two games overall at 1-1.

Monessen has already matched its victory total from a year ago when the ‘Hounds finished 1-12 overall.

Baseball powers collide

Two of the top teams in WPIAL Class 5A baseball collide in one of 24 nonsection district baseball games Thursday.

Bethel Park heads to Matulevic Field to face Shaler in a battle of preseason Top 5 teams.

The Black Hawks are 2-2 thus far with all four previous games against 6A teams.

The Titans have won three of their first four games this season. In its three wins this year, Shaler has allowed only two runs.

While these teams did not play each other last year, they last squared off in the 2021 Class 5A quarterfinals with Bethel Park edging Shaler, 3-2.

Boys volleyball Thursday

Eight WPIAL boys volleyball section matches are slated for Thursday, including a rematch from a 2A playoff game last season.

In Section 1-2A, North Catholic visits Ambridge on Thursday.

The Trojans are 1-0 and tied for first place in the section with defending 2A champion Montour while this will be the section opener for the Bridgers.

Last year, the teams met in the 2A consolation round where No. 5 seed Ambridge earned a berth in the PIAA playoffs with a win over No. 2 seed North Catholic, 3-1.