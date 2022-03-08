What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 8, 2022: PIAA basketball playoffs tip off

Monday, March 7, 2022 | 7:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Rylee Kalocay battles North Allegheny’s Lydia Betz for a loose ball during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal Feb. 26.

The Road to Hershey opens up Tuesday, a lot sooner this year than in past years.

In the past, the PIAA basketball playoffs began the Friday and Saturday after the WPIAL championships.

However, this year, the PIAA made the change to move the first round up to Tuesday and Wednesday following the district postseason.

There will now be a full week between the state semifinals and the championship games at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Boys 5A, 4A and A

The state boys basketball playoffs will feature first-round games in Class 5A, 4A and A on Tuesday.

There are a pair of WPIAL vs. City League games opening night.

In 5A, 2022 City League runner-up Brashear will visit Highlands, while in 4A, Obama Academy hosts Belle Vernon.

This will be the third and second PIAA postseason games for the two City teams. The Bulls beat General McLane and DuBois to qualify for the field of 32 while the Eagles defeated Clearfield in a regional game to reach the first round.

Besides Highlands, the other WPIAL teams that will be hosting first round games Tuesday are Laurel Highlands, New Castle, Quaker Valley, Montour, Lincoln Park, Bishop Canevin and Union.

Girls 6A, 3A and 2A

The WPIAL will square off against District 3 teams in three games in the highest classification on opening night of the PIAA girls basketball playoffs.

While District 7 teams in lower classes will face neighboring teams from Districts 5, 6, 9 and 10 in Western Pa., the bigger classes will have to hit the road in the first round.

A good example of that is in 6A, where three of the four WPIAL qualifiers will face teams from District 3 in the middle of the state.

Fortunately, the two 6A girls basketball finalists will be hosting opening round games Tuesday, so it will be D-3 teams heading west.

D-7 champion Mt. Lebanon hosts Red Lion while runner-up Upper St. Clair is home to Central York.

Defending PIAA 6A champion North Allegheny has the longest trek as it visits Cumberland Valley.

The only WPIAL team not matched up against a D-3 team is Bethel Park. The Black Hawks travel to District 6 champion Mifflin County.

Class 3A and 2A girls open up Tuesday as well.

The five WPIAL teams that will host first-round games are North Catholic and Freedom in 3A, Neshannock, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Serra Catholic in 2A.

More pucks

The PIHL Penguins Cup high school hockey playoffs continue Tuesday with seven more quarterfinals.

There are two Class 3A quarterfinals as defending champion North Allegheny hosts Bethel Park and Baldwin visits Peters Township.

Also on Tuesday, the two top teams in the East Division of Class 2A will host playoff games at the Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont in a Penguins Cup doubleheader. Franklin Regional hosts Butler at 6:30 p.m. while Meadville visits Penn-Trafford at 8:30 p.m.

The start of the D2 playoffs is Tuesday as well as Elizabeth Forward visits Neshannock and Ringgold hosts Avonworth in quarterfinals action.