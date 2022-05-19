What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 19, 2022: Upset winners to meet in 5A baseball

Thursday, May 19, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Robert Smith | Mon Valley Independent Thomas Jefferson’s Elias Lippincott rounds the bases during a WPIAL Class 5A first-round playoff game against Latrobe on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Hempfield.

While there were very few upsets in the first round of the WPIAL 5A, 3A, 2A and Class A baseball playoffs, there was one quadrant in the 5A tournament that blew up big time.

No. 4 Mars and No. 5 Latrobe both saw their seasons end early as they were upset Tuesday.

The Fightin’ Planets were knocked off by No. 13 Chartiers Valley while No. 12 Thomas Jefferson KO’d the Wildcats.

It was a rough opening day for both Section 1 and Section 2 in 5A as only one of eight teams advanced.

The lone survivor was Section 1 runner-up Penn-Trafford, which beat Section 2 second place Hampton, 4-3.

Section 3-5A has all four playoff teams into the quarterfinals with Chartiers Valley, West Allegheny, Shaler and South Fayette.

Section 4-5A has three teams left, including Thomas Jefferson, Peters Township and Bethel Park.

The quarterfinals will take place Thursday in 5A, 3A, 2A and A with the top eight seeds squaring off in three lowest classifications with the exception of No. 10 Riverview facing No. 2 Union in a rematch of last year’s district title game after the Raiders beats Bishop Canevin on Tuesday.

From mercy to underdog

The four teams that won Class A first-round games Tuesday did so in very impressive fashion.

They will go from winning with mercy to being an underdog in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Mapletown, South Side, Jefferson-Morgan and Leechburg won their opening-round games by a combined score of 55-1.

Now all four winners will be underdogs when they face opponents who all enjoyed first-round byes.

The Maples play rival West Greene, the Rams battle Springdale, the Rockets go up against Union, and the Blue Devils take on Greensburg Central Catholic.

The WPIAL Class 5A and 3A semifinals are also scheduled for Thursday.

2A boys, 3A girls lax

It’s quarterfinals Thursday in both the boys 2A and girls 3A postseason tournaments.

The boys 2A second round will be the postseason debut for four teams that had opening-round byes in Mars, Quaker Valley, Indiana and Hampton.

Hampton will host South Fayette in the No. 4 vs. 5 contest in a rematch of a second-round battle between the schools a year ago.

The Lions edged the Talbots, 9-8, to advance to the semifinals, where they lost to eventual champion Mars.

Seven of the eight quarterfinalists in girls 3A were also participating in the second round a year ago.

The new kids on the block are from Bethel Park.

The Black Hawks didn’t even qualify for the playoffs in 2021, but beat Seneca Valley, 16-10, in the first round on Tuesday.

The Hawks will have their hands full Thursday as they square off with top-seed and defending champion Shady Side Academy.

Volleyball quarters

Round 2 will mark the 2022 postseason debut for five boys volleyball teams Thursday that were able to enjoy and opening-round bye.

Seneca Valley and North Allegheny will open up the postseason with home quarterfinals matches in 3A.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and North Catholic will also host matches in 2A while the first taste of the postseason for Montour will be a match at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

Speaking of 2A, a new champion will be crowned after 2021 winner Seton LaSalle lost 3-2 to Mars in the opening round on Tuesday.

Mars was one of three first-round winners who went five games.

Thomas Jefferson beat Plum, 3-2, and Derry knocked off Trinity, 3-2.

Only one 3A first-round match went the distrance as Upper St. Clair defeated Latrobe, 3-2.