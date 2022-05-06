What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 6, 2022: Jeannette baseball could sneak into playoffs

Friday, May 6, 2022 | 12:32 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Jeannette pitcher Michael Mason delivers a pitch against Apollo-Ridge on April 26.

A week from Friday, the WPIAL will unveil the brackets on the 2022 district baseball playoffs.

One team that has only two victories this season hopes to be part of the postseason field.

Jeannette is 2-8 overall and has lost six straight games.

However, if the Jayhawks can win Friday at Northgate, they will tie the Flames for fourth place in Section 3-2A and the 2017 WPIAL Class A champion ‘Hawks will earn a playoff berth.

Northgate has already clinched a postseason spot based on its 10-5 victory over Jeannette last week.

Out of this world

Another team that can clinch a playoff spot on Friday is Mars softball.

The Fightin’ Planets enter their final section game tied for fourth place with Hampton. Both teams are 3-6 in the section.

If Mars can knock off playoff-bound Fox Chapel on Friday, they will clinch as well.

If the Planets come up short, they would need Hampton to lose to winless Oakland Catholic in order to get into the postseason.

Mars lost big to Fox Chapel in their first meeting, 15-0.

Also on Friday, two playoff-bound softball teams meet for seeding and for second place in Section 3-2A when Charleroi visits Carmichaels.

Both teams have two section losses and trail first place Frazier by two games.

First things first

Seneca Valley and North Allegheny know they will be participating in the 2022 WPIAL girls lacrosse playoffs in two weeks.

First though, both are in a heated battle for third place in Section 2-3A with playoff positioning at stake when the Tigers host the Raiders on Friday.

Seneca Valley, North Allegheny and Fox Chapel all have two losses coming into Thursday’s action, trailing first place Shady Side Academy and second place Pine-Richland in the standings.

In boys lacrosse, Chartiers Valley visits Trinity on Friday as the Colts fight for their playoff lives while the Hillers hope to move up the standings in Section 1-2A.