What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Nov. 1, 2022: Defending volleyball champs in semis

Monday, October 31, 2022 | 8:54 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Sydney Selker hits against North Allegheny on Aug. 29.

We turn the page to the start of the 11th month of the year. November in the WPIAL world is known for playoff and championship action and the first day does not disappoint.

Final Four Tuesday includes action from both the boys and girls soccer playoffs as well as all eight district girls volleyball semifinals matches.

All four defending champions have reached the 2022 third round, but only one is considered an underdog.

After dominating the Class A girls volleyball scene for nearly a decade and winning the last five WPIAL titles, No. 5 seed Bishop Canevin will have to surprise top seed Serra Catholic in order to advance to the district finals Saturday.

The Eagles and Crusaders square off at 7:30 p.m. at Peters Township, right after the other Class A semifinal, No. 6 Mapletown against No. 2 Frazier at 6 p.m.

Both can be viewed on Trib HSSN.

The other three defending champions are all top seeds.

North Allegheny faces No. 4 Penn-Trafford at 6 p.m. at at Fox Chapel in Class 4A on Trib HSSN, North Catholic battles Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. at Gateway in 3A and Freeport takes on No. 5 Quaker Valley at 6 p.m. at North Allegheny in 2A on Trib HSSN.

The other final four matches in those three classifications are:

No. 3 Seneca Valley vs. No. 2 Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel at 7:30 p.m. in 4A

No. 3 Latrobe vs. No. 10 South Fayette at Gateway at 6 p.m. in 3A

No. 3 Avonworth vs. No. 2 Shenango at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. in 2A on Trib HSSN

Section 1-4A rules the pitch

The final four teams in the WPIAL boys soccer Class 4A playoffs are holding a Section 1 block party on the pitch.

All four remaining teams call Section 1 home. They advanced after a quarterfinal sweep of the four playoff teams from Section 2.

In a doubleheader at, appropriately enough, the home of another Section 1-4A school, the semifinals matches will be played at North Allegheny on Tuesday.

In the early match, No. 6 Pine-Richland will battle No. 7 Butler after both advanced with quarterfinal upsets wins over No. 3 Norwin and No. 2 Peters Township.

The two teams split their regular season matches with the Rams winning 1-0 at home in August while the Golden Tornado also claimed a home win in October, 2-1.

At 8 p.m., No. 4 Fox Chapel squares off with top seed and two-time defending champion Seneca Valley. The undefeated Raiders swept the Foxes, winning both matches by two goals, 3-1 and 2-0.

In the Class A semifinals on Tuesday, No. 8 seed Charleroi, fresh off an upset of top seed Greensburg Central Catholic, will meet No. 4 Eden Christian Academy at 8 p.m. at Peters Township.

The other Class A semifinals match set for 6 p.m. at Peters Township is the 2013 and 2016 WPIAL champion, No. 3 Sewickley Academy, against 2014 and 2021 district winner, No. 2 Winchester Thurston.

Girls soccer semifinals

While the other three girls Class 3A soccer semifinalists have enjoyed a cakewalk or two through the first two rounds, it has been a struggle for defending 3A champion Mars, with the Fightin’ Planets has had to work overtime twice to get back to the final four.

After squeaking by Penn-Trafford 1-0 in the opening round, Mars defeated Franklin Regional in overtime, 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

The Fightin’ Planets face a third straight challenge from Westmoreland County as they battle No. 5 Latrobe at 6 p.m. at Gateway on Tuesday.

The other 3A match that follows at 8 p.m. at Gateway features 2021 Class 4A champion and No. 2 seed Moon battling No. 3 Plum.

Two old champions and rivals collide in the postseason again in Class 2A. Last season, Avonworth edged North Catholic in the WPIAL 2A championship match to end the Trojans’ two-year run as district champions. Now they collide in a semifinals match at 8 p.m. at Montour on Trib HSSN.

The other 2A semifinals match has No. 3 South Park taking on No. 2 Mt. Pleasant at 6 p.m. at Peters Township.