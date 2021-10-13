What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 13, 2021: Final boys soccer playoff spots on the line

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Fourteen of the 16-team playoff field is set in Class 3A WPIAL boys soccer with the final two postseason berths possibly decided by two matches Wednesday.

In Section 1-3A, Knoch (5-6-1) visits Indiana (6-7) with fourth place and a playoff spot at stake.

The winner of the match clinches a playoff berth.

However, if the two should tie, it would come down to Thursday’s make-up match between Knoch and Highlands. If the Knights win that match, they are playoff bound. If Highlands wins or the match ends in a tie, then the Little Indians clinch.

Freeport (4-7-1) has been eliminated since they lose tiebreakers to both Indiana and Knoch.

In Section 4-3A, Penn Hills (6-7) visits rival Woodland Hills (5-7). The winner of the match clinches a playoff berth.

Even if Woodland Hills were to win Wednesday and lose its make-up match with West Mifflin, the Wolverines win the tiebreaker over the Indians.

If Penn Hills and Woodland Hills tie, the Wolverines can clinch with a win over West Mifflin. A loss or tie to the Titans would put the Indians into the postseason.

Class 2A playoff picture

In Class 2A boys soccer, 14 of a possible 16 teams have qualified for the playoffs.

In Section 1-2A, Keystone Oaks can clinch with a win over visiting Steel Valley on Wednesday. A victory puts KO into a tie with Avonworth for fourth place, but the Golden Eagles own the head-to-head tiebreaker. Even if East Allegheny falls into a three-way tie with Keystone Oaks and Avonworth, EA and KO would qualify.

In Section 3-2A, Mt. Pleasant hosts Southmoreland and can clinch a playoff spot with a win.

Waynesburg visits McGuffey and must win to keep its playoff hopes alive. If the Raiders lose, Mt. Pleasant clinches.

Down to the wire

The playoff chase in Section 2-4A girls soccer has been jumbled all season, so it seems fitting that only two of a possible four playoff spots are filled on the final scheduled night of section soccer.

Moon has clinched the section title and Peters Township is also in to the postseason.

Coming into Wednesday, Mt. Lebanon is 5-4-1 in the section, Upper St. Clair is 5-4-2 and Bethel Park is 5-5-1.

On Wednesday, Mt. Lebanon visits rival Upper St. Clair while Bethel Park travels to Baldwin.

The winner of the Blue Devils-Panthers match clinches. If Bethel Park wins, it also clinches.

If Lebo and USC tie, the advantage goes to Mt. Lebanon since it beat Upper St. Clair in the first meeting. The Blue Devils would clinch with a tie.

Mt. Lebanon still has a make-up game with Moon, but barring both of Wednesday’s matches ending in a tie, that result won’t factor into the playoff qualification picture.