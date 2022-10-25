What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 25, 2022: Volleyball playoffs ramp up

By:

Monday, October 24, 2022 | 7:25 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield players celebrate after winning a point against Ligonier Valley during the Penn-Trafford tournament Sept. 17.

With the preliminary round in the books, the first round is set to go in both Class 4A and Class A in the WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs Tuesday.

With the top two seeds in 4A, North Allegheny and Pine-Richland, enjoying opening-round byes, there are only six first-round matches in the highest classification.

No. 9 Norwin at No. 8 Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 Butler at No. 4 Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 North Hills at No. 5 Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m.

No. 10 Upper St. Clair at No. 7 Shaler at 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Baldwin at No. 3 Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Hempfield at No. 6 Peters Township at 7:30 p.m.

In Class A, five-time defending WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin is in an unfamiliar spot. The Crusaders are the No. 5 seed in the 16-team Class A tournament.

The Cavaliers will face No. 12-seed Beaver County Christian at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. in one of eight first-round matches on Tuesday.

No. 16 Burgettstown vs. No. 1 Serra Catholic at Thomas Jefferson at 6 p.m.

No. 9 Carmichaels vs. No. 9 Carlynton at Bethel Park at 6 p.m.

No. 13 Chartiers-Houston vs. No. 4 Union at Seneca Valley at 6 p.m.

No. 15 Trinity Christian at No. 2 Frazier at 7 p.m.

No. 10 Western Beaver vs. No. 7 Leechburg at Shaler at 6 p.m.

No. 14 West Greene vs. No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic at Penn-Trafford at 6 p.m.

No. 11 Eden Christian vs. No. 6 Mapletown at Peters Township at 6 p.m.

Girls soccer 2A openers

The WPIAL girls soccer opening round comes to an end Tuesday with the spotlight shining on Class 2A.

In the past four years, three different schools have won WPIAL girls soccer 2A championships. All three have high hopes for more gold in 2022 and open the postseason at home Tuesday.

North Catholic is the top seed. The Trojans won back-to-back crowns in 2019-2020. In the opening round, they face Valley at Norwin at 8 p.m.

South Park is the No. 3 seed. The Eagles flew off with the 2018 WPIAL title. They host Woodland Hills at 8 p.m. in the opening round.

Avonworth is the No. 5 seed. The Antelopes galloped away with 2A gold last fall, knocking out two-time champion North Catholic in the finals. On Tuesday, the ‘Lopes host Keystone Oaks at 8 p.m.

The other five first-round matches:

No. 9 Burrell at No. 8 Beaver at 8 p.m.

No. 13 Hopewell vs. No. 4 Knoch at Freeport at 6 p.m.

No. 15 West Mifflin at No. 2 Mt. Pleasant at 6:30 p.m.

No. 10 Southmoreland at No. 7 Freeport at 8 p.m.

No. 11 Yough at No. 6 Shady Side Academy at 8 p.m.

Private party

The private schools have dominated the boys soccer Class A scene for a while, and 2022 does not look like the season for change.

In the last 10 years, only two public schools have won WPIAL Class A boys soccer gold: Avonworth in 2018 and Riverside in 2012.

This year, the top five seeds are all private schools that open up the postseason Tuesday evening.

Greensburg Central Catholic, the 2019 and 2020 champion, is the top seed this year and will battle Bishop Canevin at Norwin at 6:30 p.m.

Defending Class A champion Winchester Thursday is the No. 2 seed. The Bears face California at Shady Side Academy at 6 p.m.

Seeds 3 through 5 are Sewickley Academy, Eden Christian and Seton LaSalle. On Tuesday, the Panthers face OLSH at Beaver at 6 p.m., the Warriors take on Trinity Christian at Avonworth at 6 p.m. and the Rebels battle Bentworth at South Park at 6 p.m.

The other three opening-round Class A matches are No. 9 Freedom at No. 8 Charleroi at 6:30 p.m., No. 10 Serra Catholic visiting No. 7 Burrell at 8 p.m., and No. 11 Carlynton taking on No. 6 Springdale at Burrell at 6 p.m.