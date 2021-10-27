What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 28, 2021: Cross country championships back at Cal (Pa.)

By:

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | 7:50 PM

Tribune-Review Runners participate in the WPIAL cross country championships at White Oak Park on Oct. 28, 2020.

In the last two decades, the WPIAL has moved the district cross-country championships to various venues across the area.

The century started with the event being held at Slippery Rock University, then it was switched to the nearby Coopers Lake course in Butler County for over a decade.

In 2018 and 2019, the event was moved south to California University of Pennsylvania’s course.

Last year, spread across a couple of days due to the global pandemic, the event was held in White Oak.

On Thursday, the championships return to Cal U.

The girls Class A race is set for an 11 a.m. start, followed by boys A at 11:45 a.m., girls 2A at 1 p.m., boys 2A at 1:45 p.m., girls 3A at 3pm and boys 3A at 3:45 p.m.

The defending team champions are North Allegheny (3A), Greensburg Salem (2A) and Winchester Thurston (A) on the boys side and North Allegheny (3A), North Catholic (2A) and Mohawk (A) for the girls.

Both the NA boys and girls are trying for a fourth straight sweep while the Winchester Thurston boys are in search of a sixth straight district championship.

Boys soccer second round

The second round of the WPIAL boys soccer playoffs continues Thursday with the spotlight shining on four Class 2A matches.

Last year, top-seeded Shady Side Academy faced No. 8 Ambridge in the quarterfinals and advanced with a 4-1 victory. The programs meet again this year in the second round, and this time, the Bulldogs are the No. 3 seed and Ambridge is No. 6.

The other three quarterfinals are North Catholic at top-seeded South Park, Elizabeth Forward visiting Charleroi and Quaker Valley hosting East Allegheny.

Girls soccer quarters

The top two classifications will stage their quarterfinals Thursday in girls soccer.

In Class 4A, Seneca Valley faces Norwin, a year after the two met in the WPIAL semifinals. The Raiders rolled to a 5-1 victory over the Knights on their way to the 4A district championship. The two meet at Seneca Valley with the Raiders as the No. 4 seed and Norwin at No. 5.

The other three 4A quarterfinals are Fox Chapel at defending champion North Allegheny, Butler at Moon and Peters Township visiting Latrobe.

In Class 3A, Kiski Area entered the postseason with a .500 overall record at 9-9. The Cavaliers are in Round 2, though, after upsetting No. 4 Connellsville in the opening round, 2-1.

No. 5-seed Montour benefits from the upset as it gets to host Kiski Area in the quarterfinals Thursday.

The other 3A second-round contests include Oakland Catholic at defending champion Mars, Plum hosting Hampton and South Fayette visiting 2020 runner-up Franklin Regional.

Volleyball moves to second round

After first-round matches Tuesday, both the Class 4A and A volleyball winners move on to the second round on Thursday.

One of the best rivalries in 4A is Seneca Valley at North Allegheny. The two are section foes and oftentimes play more than twice a year when they square off in the postseason.

Last year, the Tigers beat the Raiders 3-0 in the quarterfinals on their way to another district championship.

North Allegheny and Seneca Valley have combined to win four of the five WPIAL 4A championships with the Raiders winning gold in 2016 and the Tigers claiming crowns in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

North Allegheny beat Seneca Valley in their two regular season meeting this year. The two meet Thursday at NA in one of four 4A quarterfinals matches. The others are Pine-Richland at Moon, Latrobe at Shaler and Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford.

In Class A, California, Leechburg and Fort Cherry lost in the quarterfinals last fall. They try to avoid duplicating that Thursday when California visits Mapletown, Leechburg takes on Union and Fort Cherry faces top-seeded Bishop Canevin.

The other Class A quarterfinal is Our Lady of the Sacred Heart against Greensburg Central Catholic.